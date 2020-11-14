BRYANT 34, ROGERS HERITAGE 7
BRYANT -- Two-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant (10-0) began the 2020 playoffs with a victory over Rogers Heritage (1-10).
Tanner Anderson had two rushing touchdowns for Bryant.
Jamarien Bracey's 3-yard touchdown run and Anderson's 1-yard scoring run gave the Hornets a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Austin Ledbetter threw a 7-yard touchdown pass and Anderson scored on a 55-yard touchdown run to extend Bryant's lead to 28-7 in the second quarter. Brock Funk nailed a 27-yard field goal to end the first half for a 31-7 advantage.
Stephen Fuller had a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap the Hornets' scoring.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.