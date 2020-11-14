CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 58, BEEBE 14

CAMDEN -- Ja'coriae Brown scored two touchdowns in the first quarter as the Cardinals (5-5) opened a quick 35-0 advantage on their way to a blowout victory over Beebe (2-7).

The explosive first quarter for Camden Fairview included Brown's two touchdowns, as well as a 58-yard score for Martavius Thomas and Brandon Copeland's interception return for a touchdown.

The Cardinals would pad their lead with two more touchdowns before the half and another in the third quarter.