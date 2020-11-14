China's congratulations go out to Biden, Harris

“We respect the choice of the American people,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Friday in Beijing. (AP/Liu Zheng)

After days of silence, China on Friday congratulated Joe Biden on his projected election as president of the United States, signaling a start to its relations with the incoming administration.

"We express our congratulations to Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris," Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a daily news conference, referring to Sen. Kamala Harris. "We respect the choice of the American people."

The Foreign Ministry had previously sidestepped the question of when it might comment publicly on Biden's victory, saying it would respect U.S. laws and procedures for determining the winner of the election -- a line that Wang repeated Friday after conveying China's congratulations.

Trump has not publicly conceded the election, and his campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the result. But that has not stopped leaders around the world from congratulating Biden over the past week.

Many of America's democratic allies have already spoken with Biden, but several authoritarians who enjoyed mostly amicable relations under Trump have remained quiet. Among those who have yet to acknowledge a projected victor are President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.

For China, relations with the United States have deteriorated during the Trump administration, which has taken confrontational stances on trade, technology, human rights and a host of other issues.

Few U.S. officials expect Biden to reverse Trump's policies on China right away. Biden's views on China have hardened since he was vice president under President Barack Obama. On the campaign trail, Biden called the country's top leader, Xi Jinping, "a thug." He has said that China's rise represents the "greatest strategic challenge" to the United States and its allies.

"The United States does need to get tough with China," Biden wrote in an essay this year in Foreign Affairs.

Still, Biden has so far offered few concrete policy proposals on China, and in his victory speech he made clear that his first priority would be taming the coronavirus outbreak at home.

It also remains unclear what actions Trump might take toward China in the final weeks of his presidency. On Thursday, he issued an executive order barring Americans from investing in several companies with ties to the Chinese military, a step closer to decoupling U.S. capital markets from China.

Even though Xi and other officials had been silent on the election outcome, the state-controlled news media in China has not.

Global Times, the voice of the Communist Party's hawks, said, "The Chinese people don't want to be involved in trouble after the U.S. election," adding, "Now may be their craziest time, but we know it's also their most vulnerable time."

Some commentaries have expressed hope that Biden would help cool tensions despite unresolved differences on several political issues, including the status of Taiwan and the democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Those differences were on full display during the Chinese Foreign Ministry's news conference Friday, when Wang responded to remarks that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had made about Taiwan the day before.

In a radio interview Thursday, Pompeo said that Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy, was not a part of China. The Chinese government has long claimed Taiwan as its territory, and the Trump administration's growing engagement with the island's leadership has contributed greatly to recent friction with Beijing.

"We sternly warn Pompeo and his ilk: Any acts that harm China's core interests and interfere in China's domestic affairs will be met with resolute counterattack from China," Wang said Friday.