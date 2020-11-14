CLARKSVILLE 21, GREENE COUNTY TECH 20

PARAGOULD -- Jacob Buckner's 14-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run and the subsequent extra point sealed the win for the Panthers (4-7) over Greene County Tech (6-5).

Greene County Tech scored first, but Clarksville responded with rushing touchdowns by Broderick Robinson and Arthur Alvarez.

Greene County tied the game again early in the fourth quarter, then went ahead 20-14 on a 1-yard run by David Williams.