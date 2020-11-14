CLARKSVILLE 21, GREENE COUNTY TECH 20
PARAGOULD -- Jacob Buckner's 14-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run and the subsequent extra point sealed the win for the Panthers (4-7) over Greene County Tech (6-5).
Greene County Tech scored first, but Clarksville responded with rushing touchdowns by Broderick Robinson and Arthur Alvarez.
Greene County tied the game again early in the fourth quarter, then went ahead 20-14 on a 1-yard run by David Williams.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.