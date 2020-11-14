CLASS 5A BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW

THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1.) Who will move to the forefront?

The door is open for several teams to slip through. Jonesboro has a lot of scoring options, and Maumelle is complete from top to bottom with size and shooters. Jacksonville looks extremely tough, especially after Tuesday’s showing against Little Rock Central in a close loss. West Memphis did lose a host of seniors, namely Auburn’s Chris Moore, but Jordan Mitchell won’t let them fall off much.

2.) Does it get any better than the 5A-Central?

Three teams — Jacksonville, Maumelle and Little Rock Parkview — are in the early-season Super Six, but Sylvan Hills and Little Rock Christian could be there before too long. Throw in Dexter Hendrix’s improving team at Benton, a Beebe squad led by Rylie Marshall, and perennial power Little Rock Hall and you have a league with no gimmes.

3.) 5A-South redemption on the way?

Outside of Hot Springs, the other three playoff teams from last season (Lake Hamilton, Sheridan and Little Rock Fair) lost their first-round games by a combined 57 points. This year should be better. Pine Bluff will be a surprise team with sophomore Jordan Harris.

IMPACT PLAYERS

JUNIOR NICK SMITH

SYLVAN HILLS, GUARD

Not only is he the top player on his team, but also one of the best players in the junior class nationally. Smith can take over a game if he needs to, and there’s usually nothing teams can do about it. He’s being targeted by many Power 5 teams and was the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the year as a sophomore.

SENIOR JORDAN MITCHELL

WEST MEMPHIS, GUARD

Arguably the top point guard in the state. He’s got deceptive athletic ability and has a true knack for getting to the basket. North Alabama jumped on him early, and Southeastern Louisiana offered in October. The senior may have to do more this year with so many players who graduated from last year’s title-winning team.

SENIOR CALEB CAMPBELL

HOT SPRINGS, GUARD

A bona fide scorer with range, Campbell will put up big numbers for the Trojans. He can put the ball on the floor as well. But when his coach needs a bucket, Campbell is the one that can deliver. The senior is exciting to watch.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Sophomore Layden Blocker, Little Rock Christian; Junior Carl Daughtery, Maumelle; Junior Rylie Marshall, Beebe; Senior Wyatt Gilbert, Mountain Home