CLASS 5A BOYS EARLY-SEASON SUPER SIX

Senior forward Jordan Maxwell is back for No. 1 Jacksonville after missing most of his junior year with a leg injury. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

NO. 1 JACKSONVILLE

COACH Victor Joyner

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 20-5

KEY RETURNERS G Christian Moore (5-11, Jr.), F Jordan Maxwell (6-5, Sr.), F Ryan Maxwell (6-6, Sr.), F T.J. Stewart (6-5, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 17 at Mills, Dec. 1 at North Little Rock, Dec. 5 at Jonesboro, Jan. 12/Feb. 5 vs. Maumelle

NOTEWORTHY Titans don’t have last season’s player of the year in Davonte Davis, but they still have plenty. … Jordan Maxwell is healthy after missing most of his junior year with a leg injury. … Along with Moore, Braxton Brown and Jaden Cope will provide additional scoring in the backcourt. … Ryan Maxwell has committed to Nicholls State.

NO. 2 MAUMELLE

COACH Michael Shook

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 22-8

KEY RETURNERS G Carl Daughtery (6-2, Jr.), G Josh Denton (6-5, Sr.), F Darvis Rasberry (6-4, Sr.), F Kaleb Thurman (6-7, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 10 at Bryant, Dec. 19 at Hot Springs, Jan. 8/Feb. 2 vs. Little Rock Parkview, Jan. 12/Feb. 5 vs. Jacksonville

NOTEWORTHY Hornets are loaded with size and quickness at every spot. … Den-ton recently got an offer from Hendrix. … Maumelle was a state semifinalist last season. … Hornets play Bryant, Izard County, Conway and Hot Springs in succession during a tough December stretch.

NO. 3 JONESBORO

COACH Wes Swift

CONFERENCE 5A-East

2019-20 RECORD 17-11

KEY RETURNERS G Keylin McBride (5-11, Sr.), F Issac Harrell (6-7, Soph.), G Jesse Washington (6-1, Jr.), G Kavon Pointer (6-3, Jr.), G Amarion Wilson (5-11, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 5 vs. Jacksonville, Dec. 8 at Little Rock Central, Dec. 29 at North Little Rock, Jan. 12/Feb. 9 vs. West Memphis

NOTEWORTHY Expect the Hurricane to do damage this season after slipping to fourth in the East during 2019-20. … McBride doesn’t get the notoriety he should, but he’s the key cog for Swift’s bunch. … Jonesboro is deep, which is a must in the 5A-East with teams such as Marion and West Memphis hanging around.

NO. 4 HOT SPRINGS

COACH Ant Lasker

CONFERENCE 5A-South

2019-20 RECORD 25-6

KEY RETURNERS G Jadyn Walker (5-9, Sr.), G Caleb Campbell (6-3, Sr.), C Jabari West (6-8, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 15 at Jacksonville, Dec. 19 vs. Maumelle, Dec. 30 at Little Rock Central, Jan. 19/Feb. 12 vs. Lake Hamilton

NOTEWORTHY Santiair Thomas and Kaleh Hughey will be missed, but the Trojans have a true inside-outside trio that will cause problems for others. … Walker is a prototypical point guard that commands the offense and is extremely athletic. … West is a big presence inside.

NO. 5 RUSSELLVILLE

COACH Kyle Pennington

CONFERENCE 5A-West

2019-20 RECORD 23-6

KEY RETURNERS F Sayvion Brock (6-6, Sr.), G Trey Allen (6-1, Sr.), G Donyae May (6-0, Jr.), G Mike Jones (5-10, Sr.) CIRCLED DATES Nov. 24 at Sylvan Hills, Dec. 11 vs. Conway, Dec. 18 vs. Fayetteville, Jan. 30 at Jonesboro

NOTEWORTHY Cyclones will try to build off a strong season after winning the 5A-West. … Allen was an All-Arkansas performer as a junior. … Russellville has big games surfacing on its schedule prior to the start of league play. Pennington and his group open with Ozark and go to Sylvan Hills on Nov. 24. They also have games against seven teams from Class 7A.

NO. 6 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

COACH Scotty Thurman

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 12-17

KEY RETURNERS G Darius Miller (6-0, Jr.), F Cameron Wallace (6-5, Jr.), G Keylon Harris (6-2, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 21 at North Little Rock, Dec. 4 vs. Little Rock Central, Jan. 5/Jan. 29 vs. Jacksonville, Jan. 8/Feb. 2 vs. Maumelle

NOTEWORTHY Last season may have been an aberration for the Patriots, who were five games under .500. … Wallace is a lot for opponents to handle because of his length and ability to score around the basket. … The Patriots played well in a blowout of Class 2A Marianna on Thursday.

ON THE CUSP

West Memphis, Sylvan Hills, Little Rock Christian, Lake Hamilton