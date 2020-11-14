CLASS 5A GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW

THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1.) What can be made of the 5A-East and 5A-West?

These two were undoubtedly the top two leagues last season, with each having two teams in the semifinals. It looks the same thing could happen this year, particularly with Batesville added to the mix. The 5A-Central did have its four playoff teams advance to the quarterfinals, but all ended up losing to teams from the East and West by at least 19 points each.

2.) Can Jacksonville make a move?

The Lady Titans have the makings of a strong team, especially if Ariel Morant and Alexis Rowe continue to thrive. Once Jacksonville’s top player, Da’Kariya Jackson, recovers from an injury, this team could be trouble. The Lady Titans played well for most of their season opener at Little Rock Central.

3.) What challenges await Leake at West Memphis?

Erica Leake is following in the footsteps of the retired Sheila Burns, who made the Lady Blue Devils a yearly contender. The former Forrest City coach is embracing the chance to get West Memphis back to the finals for the first time since 2009.

IMPACT PLAYERS

SENIOR IZZY HIGGINBOTTOM

BATESVILLE, GUARD

The University of Missouri is getting an accomplished leader and scorer in Higginbottom. She’s a two-time, All-Arkansas Preps guard who goes into every game as a must-stop for other teams, yet rarely is. Higginbottom was an All-Arkansas Preps first-teamer last season.

SENIOR WYNTER ROGERS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN, FORWARD

She’ll be counted on to do a lot this season for the Lady Warriors, and she’s more than capable. She’ll be at West Virginia next season, and she’d love nothing more than to lead her team to another title. Rogers averaged a double-double as a sophomore, and she easily could do the same this year.

JUNIOR BRILEY PENA

NETTLETON, GUARD

The hot-shot junior was a force alongside Elauna Eaton last season, and it’s doubtful that’ll change without Eaton. College offers are trickling in, with Missouri Western State reaching out with one in August. There isn’t much she can’t do when the ball is in her hands.

OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Sophomore Lydia Mann, Alma; Sophomore Tyra Robinson, Little Rock Parkview; Junior Destiny Thomas, Jonesboro; Junior Jaidyn Koerdt, Russellville; Junior Hayleigh Wyrick, Lake Hamilton.