CLASS 5A GIRLS EARLY-SEASON SUPER SIX

Greenwood’s Shea Goodwin (25), here defending against Jael Harried of Siloam Springs last season, returns to lead top-ranked Greenwood. Goodwin is headed to the University of Arkansas at Monticello next year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

NO. 1 GREENWOOD

COACH Clay Reeves

CONFERENCE 5A-West

2019-20 RECORD 25-5

KEY RETURNERS G Kinley Fisher (5-7, Sr.), G Shea Goodwin (5-6, Sr.), G Haven Clements (5-8, Sr.), G Abby Summitt (5-9, Jr.), F Madison Cartwright (5-10, Soph.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 24 at North Little Rock, Dec. 1 at Conway, Dec. 3 vs. Bentonville, Jan. 15/Feb. 12 vs. Vilonia

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Bulldogs are stacked at every spot, much like they were last season. … Fisher has committed to Mercer, and Goodwin is headed to the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Cartwright holds an offer from Arkansas State University. … A daunting schedule is ahead, but North Little Rock, Benton-ville, Conway and Fayetteville will have Greenwood prepared for league play.

NO. 2 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

COACH Ronald Rogers

CONFERENCE 5A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 23-6

KEY RETURNERS F Wynter Rogers (6-0, Sr.), G Sheridan Cross (5-9, Jr.), G Mia Smith (5-5, Soph.), F Ashton Elley (5-10, Jr.), F Ashley Hopper (6-0 Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 24 vs. Cabot, Dec. 17 vs. Pulaski Academy, Jan. 12/Feb. 5 vs. Sylvan Hills

NOTEWORTHY A young team is led by one of the state’s best in Rogers. … The Lady Warriors won a state title in 2019 and reached the semis last season before losing to former league rival Greenwood. … The 5A-Central won’t be a cakewalk, not with Little Rock Parkview, Sylvan Hills, Jacksonville and others improving.

NO. 3 NETTLETON

COACH Jason Smith

CONFERENCE 5A-East

2019-20 RECORD 27-5

KEY RETURNERS G Briley Pena (5-6, Jr.), G Laila Elliotti (5-5, Sr.), G Wakiryah Daniels (5-7, Sr.), F Tylei Wofford-Byrd (5-11, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 20 vs. North Little Rock, Nov. 30 Southside Batesville, Jan. 8/Feb. 5 vs. West Memphis

NOTEWORTHY Nettleton is in good hands with Pena. … Elliotti recently got an offer from Central Methodist, and Wofford-Byrd has signed with Tennessee-Martin. … The Lady Raiders got 21 points from Daniels in their opener against Riverside. … Big game against North Little Rock set for next week.

NO. 4 WEST MEMPHIS

COACH Erica Leake

CONFERENCE 5A-East

2019-20 RECORD 22-7

KEY RETURNERS G Janiyah Tucker (5-4, Soph.), F Terika Inmon (5-9, Sr.), C Clemeisha Packett (6-2, Soph.), F Ta’Nya Burnett (6-0, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 17/Dec. 15 vs. North Little Rock, Dec. 10 vs. Conway, Jan. 8/Feb. 5 vs. Nettleton

NOTEWORTHY Tucker led West Memphis in scoring last season and was named to the All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman team. … Burnett is a standout volleyball player. … West Memphis opened the season with a victory at Little Rock Parkview, and has games scheduled with 6A contenders North Little Rock, Conway and Cabot.

NO. 5 VILONIA

COACH Jeremy Simon

CONFERENCE 5A-West

2019-20 RECORD 25-3

KEY RETURNERS G Lauren Patterson (5-6, Sr.), G Laney Mears (5-5, Sr.), G Clara Grace Prater (5-10, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 3 vs. Mayflower, Dec. 21 vs Valley Springs, Dec. 29 at Fayetteville, Dec. 15/Feb. 12 vs. Greenwood NOTEWORTHY For the first time in 19 years, Vilonia will be under the direction of a new coach after Simon inherited the reins from Alvin Riley. … Patterson was an All-Arkansas honoree as a junior. … Prater has committed to Arkansas Tech. … Vilonia pulled out a tough victory over Class 3A contender Bigelow in its first game.

NO. 6 BATESVILLE

COACH Stan Fowler

CONFERENCE 5A-East

2019-20 RECORD 30-3

KEY RETURNERS F Kaylee Clark (5-10, Sr.), G Izzy Higginbottom (5-8, Sr.), G Taylor Rush (5-7, Jr.), F Jalise Stewart (5-11, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 8 vs. Valley Springs, Jan. 15/Feb. 12 vs. Nettleton, Jan. 22/Feb. 19 vs. West Memphis

NOTEWORTHY As long as Higginbottom is in the lineup, the Lady Pioneers will have a chance against anyone. … Clark has committed to Williams Baptist. … Batesville is returning to Class 5A after winning the Class 4A title in 2019 and reaching the semifinals last season. … Exciting matchups with Nettleton and West Memphis forthcoming.

ON THE CUSP

Sylvan Hills, Mountain Home, Jonesboro, Lake Hamilton