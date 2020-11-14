POLICE BEAT: Drug charges filed after no-signal stop

Drug charges filed after no-signal stop

A man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday night, according to a North Little Rock police report.

The report said that officers observed a vehicle turn onto West Military Drive without a signal being used about 8:10 p.m. and stopped the vehicle near the 400 West Military Drive. The driver, Johnny Peters, 57, who was on probation, consented to a search, the report said.

The officers found marijuana, ecstasy, alprozolam, xanax, oxycodone, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Peters was taken to the Pulaski County jail and is held without bail. He is charged with felony trafficking a controlled substance; felony possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of marijuana; felony Schedule IV drugs; and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Report says sleepy motorist had drugs

A North Little Rock man was arrested on drug charges after police had to wake him early Friday in his vehicle, which was parked in a hotel parking lot, according to a report.

An officer saw a man in the front seat of a vehicle parked at the Wingate by Wyndham North Little Rock at 4801 W. Commercial Drive. The report said that the man stirred awake and told officers he didn't know how he had gotten to the hotel.

The report said that police conducted a search after spotting paraphernalia in view inside the vehicle, finding methamphetamine, xanax, marijuana, digital scales and a methamphetamine pipe.

William Fowler, 35, was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was not on the jail's roster Friday. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of xanax; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.