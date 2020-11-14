FARMINGTON 28, VALLEY VIEW 7

JONESBORO -- Caden Elsik scored each of the Cardinals' first three touchdowns as Farmington (5-5) defeated Valley View (5-5).

Elsik opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, after which Valley View responded with its only score of the game.

In the second quarter, Elsik broke loose for a 12-yard score, then added a 1-yard touchdown in the third.

Farmington's final score came on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tate Sutton to Chase Brown in the fourth quarter.