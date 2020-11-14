Forestry operations in Pine Bluff win accolades

The American Forest & Paper Association, or AF&PA, announced its annual Better Practices, Better Planet 2020 Sustainability Award winners Friday, including operations at Pine Bluff and Monticello.

The awards recognize exemplary sustainability programs and initiatives in the paper and wood products manufacturing industry, according to a news release.

Awards and recipients include:

• Leadership in Sustainability – Sustainable Forest Management: Evergreen Packaging of Pine Bluff: Family Forests – The Key to Certified Success. Through major investments in regional programs, Evergreen Packaging is reducing barriers and increasing access for small landowners to participate in forest certification programs, according to the release.

• Innovation in Sustainability (Small Company): The Price Companies of Monticello: Restoration & Management of Marginal Agricultural and Timberlands. The Price Companies are increasing conservation and sustainable forest management practices throughout the Mississippi Delta region, according to the release.

• Leadership in Sustainability – Safety: Clearwater Paper of Cypress Bend: Aspects & Impacts Process to Identify and Reduce Serious Injuries and Fatalities (SIF) Risks. Taking a proactive and systematic approach, Clearwater Paper's risk-based assessment program resulted in an immediate improvement in specific safety targets and employee engagement, according to the release.

• Innovation in Sustainability (Large Company): WestRock of Rogers/Fort Smith: Pak On Demand Pouch System. Pak On Demand is a major advance for the paper-based packaging market, enabling companies to produce right-sized, highly, sustainable fiber-based pouches. The innovative pouch system uses automation to increase packing rates by up to five times. In addition, the fiber-based pouches are 100 percent curbside recyclable, according to the release.

• Leadership in Sustainability – Energy Efficiency/Greenhouse Gas Reduction: Resolute Forest Products: Modernization of Coosa Pines (Alabama) Mill Helps Reduce Resolute's Carbon Footprint, according to the release.

• Leadership in Sustainability – Water: Sappi: Somerset Mill's Caustic Reclaim & Reuse. Sappi North America's Somerset Mill designed and installed an innovative system that recovers used sodium hydroxide during boiler feed water preparation and repurposes caustic, according to the release.

• Innovation in Sustainability (Small Company): Appvion: Innovative and Sustainable Direct Thermal Technology. Appvion's patent-pending technology is the next innovation in direct thermal paper, according to the release.