Fort Smith promotions panel names executive director

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Advertising and Promotions Commission has chosen its next executive director.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, who is also chairman of the commission, announced during an emergency online meeting Friday that the commission had voted to bring Timothy Jacobsen aboard to serve in the position. Jacobsen has accepted the commission's offer, with the signing of an agreement being "the only remaining piece." Then, the commission took a public vote.

Jacobsen has been the executive director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitors Bureau in Osage Beach, Mo., since 2005. Before that, he was general manager of the Inn at Grand Glaize Lakeside Resort & Conference Center in Osage Beach.

Jacobsen beat out Krisilee Murphy, executive director of the Elgin Area Convention and Visitors Bureau in Elgin, Ill., and William Sabo, former director of food, music and technology for the New Orleans Business Alliance, for the Fort Smith job.

The Advertising and Promotions Commission interviewed three finalists for the position during an executive session at a meeting on Nov. 7. No action was taken after the executive session ended, with McGill declining to release the names of these candidates after the meeting.

On Thursday evening, Jurena L. Storm, government affairs liaison for McGill's office, released their job application materials in response to Freedom of Information Act request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and addressed to McGill.

"The A&P Commission has extended an offer of employment and the search firm has provided the cover letter and resume of the three finalists," Storm wrote.

However, Storm did not specify to whom the commission extended this offer.

When asked when the commission decided to do this, given that it did not take a public vote to do it during its meeting Nov. 7, McGill on Friday said the following:

"There were some negotiations that had to take place, and that's why that did not occur. We had to negotiate. An original offer was made, and then there were some negotiations that took place, and then there was an agreement today."

No decisions reached in executive session by members of a public body can be legal -- such as deciding whom to offer a job -- unless, after the executive session, the members publicly present the decision and publicly vote on it, according to Arkansas law.

Arkansas Code Annotated 25-19-106 states in part: "No resolution, ordinance, rule, contract, regulation, or motion considered or arrived at in executive session will be legal unless, following the executive session, the public body reconvenes in public session and presents and votes on the resolution, ordinance, rule, contract, regulation, or motion."

Commission member Storm Nolan said Jacobsen's base salary will be $115,000 annually with a $10,000 performance-based bonus. He will start in his new position late December or Jan. 1.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.