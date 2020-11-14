From friend to foe

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (right), shown celebrating with Mike Woods after they connected for a touchdown pass against Auburn this season, said he is proud to help the Razorbacks get back on a winning track. “That’s always been my main focus ever since I’ve been playing is just to win,” he said. (AP/Butch Dill)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida's quarterback of the future a few short years ago will be present at The Swamp tonight as the University of Arkansas' dynamic new quarterback.

Feleipe Franks will lead the Razorbacks (3-3) into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 6 p.m. Central tonight, hoping to stun his former coaches and teammates with the No. 6 Gators (4-1).

"Man, it's going to be kind of just crazy," Franks said. "Not necessarily emotional for me, but I love all those guys on the staff and the players. It'll just be fun to get back out there to play again in The Swamp."

Franks has been one of the most important figures during the Razorbacks' quick rebound under Coach Sam Pittman. He has completed 67.2% of his passes (123 of 183) for 1,428 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Franks ranks sixth in the SEC with 238 passing yards per game and is fifth with a pass efficiency rating of 154.73. He has thrown 65 consecutive passes without an interception.

Pittman said the worst thing about his covid-19 diagnosis this week was not being able to be there for Franks' return to Florida's home stadium.

"Feleipe knows how confident we are in him, and I think he'll play well," Pittman predicted Monday. "He's got the demeanor, the mentality to handle going back to Florida.

"He knows he's a valuable part of our offense, but we have other parts. I think he just knows if he goes and does his job well, we'll have an opportunity to move the ball and score some points."

Franks was a team leader with the Gators, beloved by his teammates and the coaching staff, and a favorite of Florida Coach Dan Mullen and his wife, Megan.

"I talked to him a week or two ago, he was texting me," Mullen said this week. "You know, I think he texts Megan more than me even ... but I would, too.

"Feleipe's a guy that went through a lot while he was here, knows that we cared about him, knows that we believe in him."

Franks' tenure as a Florida quarterback is complicated. He arrived as an early enrollee in January 2017 -- in what would be Jim McElwain's final year as head coach -- with a huge arm but much to learn.

In his first start, Franks threw a 63-yard touchdown pass into the end zone to Tyrie Cleveland on the last play of the game to defeat Tennessee 26-20 in an exhibition of arm strength that wowed Florida fans and teammates alike.

Franks had a 79-yard run, the school record for a quarterback, four weeks later against Texas A&M, but it came in a 19-17 loss after which Franks was benched for the first of three times at Florida.

He continued to receive playing time, but he was turnover prone during a disastrous 4-7 season. Franks finished with nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions, and he had a difficult time processing criticism from coaches and booing from fans.

"Gosh yeah, he was 18 years old," said his mother, Ginger Franks. "He had just turned 18 in December when he started there in January. I think people kind of tend to forget that they're still kids.

"They're still having to take a full load in school and figure out girlfriends, and all of a sudden you have roommates. It's a lot, you know. Then they had the bad year and that was tough."

Mullen's arrival in 2018 led to better results. Franks started the entire season and completed 58.4% of his passes for 2,457 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He led the Gators to a 10-3 record and a No. 7 final ranking.

But he angered a segment of fans, partially due to some post-touchdown antics. The breaking point might have come in the 2019 season opener against Miami. He scored the game-winning touchdown in an otherwise sluggish performance that included two interceptions, one as the Gators were trying to run out the clock.

"The fans just kind of turned on him at that point," said Pat Dooley, a longtime columnist with the Gainesville (Fla.) Sun. "He had already told them to shut ... up because they were booing him in the game against South Carolina."

Franks was asked how he's matured from the standpoint of accepting criticism.

"I just think that wisdom comes through experience, not age, in my personal opinion," he said. "And I think it's just going through certain experiences and learning how to grow up. And that's not just necessarily saying, 'Hey, this kid's immature, but maybe there's some different aspects of his game that he needs to improve on.'

"And I think just taking all those and running with it is super important to me. Being able to take constructive criticism and know that somebody's not always getting onto you but trying to help you, just depending on the outlook you have on it."

Franks has not faced near the public scrutiny at Arkansas as a vast upgrade to the quarterback play of the past couple of years.

"Arkansas hasn't treated him that way," Pittman said. "Arkansas hasn't been critical of him, and they shouldn't be. The guy came in here and has done a great job for us. I don't know if Florida was [negative] or not, but I know we haven't been.

"Everything I say to Feleipe Franks is positive. Everything. Even if it's negative, I find a positive way to say it because I believe in him. The team believes in him."

Franks suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle during a 29-21 win at Kentucky on Sept. 14, 2019, as the Gators improved to 3-0. As he rehabilitated, Kyle Trask took the starting quarterback reins and put up huge numbers as the Gators finished in the top 10 again.

The writing was on the wall at that point. Franks would have to look elsewhere to claim a starting job in 2020.

Mullen was supportive.

"I knew he would be successful wherever he went," he said. "I'm really happy for him, and [his success at Arkansas] doesn't surprise me." I think he's a really good leader. I think guys respond to him, and he'll push himself both on and off the field."

Ginger Franks said her son's acceptance in Fayetteville has been heart-warming.

"He's excited," she said. "He loves Arkansas. I mean he loves his teammates, he loves his coaches. He loves everything about Fayetteville, and just everybody he meets.

"I've said it before, that year he had off when he got injured really helped him take a step back and refocus and just mentally grow up. And he loves helping people. It's like he said, he could have just stepped in somewhere and it would have been easy. That's not the type of person he is. He likes going in and helping people and just showing that, 'We can get out here and we can do this.' "

Franks has now been part of two resurrection projects, as the Razorbacks are winning games hardly any analysts predicted this season.

"Just being the competitor that I am, I mean, just being able to be a part of those stories, it's awesome," Franks said. "But you know ... right now just being a part of this journey with this team to finish out the season strong and go out there and change things around here and the culture around here, it's important for me right at this second, and that's what my main focus is on, to win games.

"That's always been my main focus ever since I've been playing is just to win. That's just me being the ultimate competitor. But me being a part of those stories is awesome and it's a blessing at the end of the day."

At a glance

RECORDS Arkansas 3-3 SEC; Florida 4-1

LINE Florida by 17

COACHES Sam Pittman (3-3 in first season at Arkansas and overall); Dan Mullen (25-6 in third season at Florida; 94-52 in 12th season overall)

SERIES Florida leads 9-2.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

