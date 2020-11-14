Golden Lions optimistic about turnaround season

The formula for fiscal survival, and occasional success, hasn’t changed for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men’s basketball team.

If it’s November, it’s time for the Golden Lions to hit the road.

“We talk about that a lot as a team,” UAPB Coach George Ivory said. “We talk about playing this schedule and what we want to be. Why we play these schools. We know it’s tough competition. I tell them all the time. You got to keep grinding and grinding and grinding.”

This season’s grind, while challenging, will not include coast-to-coast flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All nine of UAPB’s non-conference road games will take place in the Central time zone, but that doesn’t make the mountain climb any less steep for a team coming off a 4-26 season, the worst record in Ivory’s tenure.

“We do it in three parts,” Ivory said. “You got the non-conference, where you make your money. I think it prepares us to see what we really need to improve in. Then you come into your conference, the second part of the season, and you’re playing for positioning and seeding. When you get to the tournament, anything can happen.”

It all came together for UAPB in the 2009-10 season, Ivory’s second in Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions went 3-11 in nonconference, 14-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, then won the conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The closest UAPB has come to making the NCAA since was in the 2017-18 season when the Lions (14-21, 12-6) advanced to the finals of the SWAC Tournament before losing 84-69.

Ivory said he is hopeful for a repeat of that 2017-18 result, which came on the heels of back-to-back 25-loss seasons.

“I think,” Ivory said, “we’ve got a pretty good chance to compete for a championship.”

Ivory’s positive outlook is linked to the return of redshirt junior guard Shaun Doss, who sat out the season after breaking a bone in his foot in the Golden Lions’ third game.

Doss, who was a preseason All-SWAC pick last season, is the kind of player who can average 20 points per game.

“We think we’ve got some good basketball players,” Ivory said, “but Doss, he’s really good.”

Adding Doss to a core that includes seniors Markeric Bell

(10.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg), 6-8 forward Terrance Barnyard (7.9, 4.4) and 6-4 guard Dequan Morris

(8.0, 4.3) is a good start.

“We’re expecting a lot of leadership out of those guys,” Ivory said.

Significant contributions are also expected from two other players who missed most of last season with foot injuries — 6-6 redshirt junior forward Robert Boyd and 6-1 senior guard Nicholas Jones.

Mix in junior-college guards Joshua Johnson and Jalen Lynn, who are being counted on to provide immediate help, and Ivory said it adds up to a team he hopes will be peaking around the first week of March.

The sting of last season’s 4-26 mark does not sit well with Ivory or his players.

“Any time you play like that, even with the injuries, you want to be a lot better than that record,” Ivory said. “The guys felt bad. Like I told the guys, you’ve got to learn from everything in life. Situation where we got to get better. Hopefully we don’t have a season like that, because we’ve set the bar so high. Sometimes, it don’t work like that. We’ve got chance to come back and get everything going.”

One area of emphasis for the Golden Lions us improving on their scoring average of 53.8 points per game.

“We always focus on defense first,” Doss said Nov. 3 at the SWAC virtual media day. “Offense, I think that’s going to pick up, too. We’ve got some key guys coming back. Some of the new guys can help us as well.”

Ivory, entering his 13th season at UAPB, accepts the fact that his overall record (136-248) and overall winning percentage (.354) is a sacrifice the program makes.

Playing road games that come with guaranteed payouts from larger Division I schools almost always guarantees that the Lions are probably going to lose a lot.

The key, Ivory said, is to keep getting better.

“You go out and play those games, you’ve got to be competitive,” Ivory said of a nonconference schedule that includes games at Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa State, Northwestern and Baylor. “You’ve got to want to go out and compete.”

Golden Lions

at a glance

LAST SEASON 4-26, 3-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference

COACH George Ivory (136-248 overall at UAPB, 113-103 in SWAC over 12 seasons)

KEY RETURNERS G Shaun Doss (12.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg), F Markedric Bell (10.8, 4.8), Dequan Morris (8.0, 4.4), Terrance Banyard (7.9, 4.4)

TRANSFERS G Jalen Lynn (Mid-South CC), G Joshuwa Johnson (Glendale, Ariz., CC), F Travonte Doolittle (Iwawamba, Miss., CC)

NOTEWORTHY Ivory’s teams, known for ambitious nonconference schedules, have finished at .500 or better in the SWAC eight times. … The Golden Lions won the SWAC Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2010, defeating Winthrop before losing to Duke. The last time the Golden Lions advanced to the SWAC Championship Game was 2018, losing 84-69. … George Ivory III, a freshman guard from Watson Chapel, is on the roster. It’s the second time Ivory has had a son on the team.

Men’s schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Nov. 25 at Marquette TBA Nov. 27 at Wisconsin TBA Nov. 29 at Iowa State TBA Dec. 2 at Northwestern TBA Dec. 5 at Saint Louis TBA Dec. 9 at Arkansas State TBA Dec. 12 at Tulane TBA Dec. 15 at North Texas TBA Dec. 21 at Baylor TBA Jan. 2 Mississippi Valley 7 p.m. Jan. 9 Alabama State 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 Alabama A&M 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Southern 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at Alcorn State 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 Texas Southern 7 p.m. Jan. 25 Prairie View A&M 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Grambling 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at Jackson State 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Alabama State 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at Alabama A&M 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 Southern 7 p.m. Feb. 15 Alcorn State 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Texas Southern 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Prairie View A&M 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 Grambling 8 p.m. March 1 Jackson State 7:30 p.m. March 6 at Mississippi Valley 4 p.m.