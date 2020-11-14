Gregory's pick grabs attention

Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory said he considered his fourth-quarter interception last Saturday against Tennessee to be “a very big moment for me in my career.” (AP/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Eric Gregory snagged the first interception by a University of Arkansas defensive lineman in seven years when he caught a deflected pass by Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey last week.

It had been even longer since Gregory, a redshirt freshman end from Memphis, had an interception.

Gregory said he didn't get one in junior high or high school.

"The last time I had an interception was peewee ball," Gregory said. "So it was a while ago.

"It was a very big moment because it's a D-lineman's dream to recover a fumble for a touchdown or get an interception. It was a very big moment for me in my career."

The last Arkansas defensive lineman to have an interception had been Trey Flowers when the Razorbacks beat Southern Mississippi 24-3 on Sept. 14, 2013.

Gregory's interception came on a fourth-and-4 play from the Arkansas 25 with 4:32 left to help the Razorbacks hang on for a 24-13 victory over the Vols.

"I was very shocked," Arkansas sophomore defensive end Zach Williams said of watching Gregory, his roommate, get an interception. "When that ball bounced off the receiver's back, I was like, 'Who's fixing to catch this?' Because I know I was tired.

"And then here [Gregory] goes and he caught it. Everybody was just screaming and jumping and excited. I'm very proud for him."

Gregory, 6-4 and 290 pounds, dove for the ball and caught it like he was a wide receiver. He credited nickel back Greg Brooks for his coverage on the play.

"I was in the middle of a rush, and I happened to look back and Greg did a good job of covering his guy, and I guess the ball bounced off [the receiver's] back," Gregory said. "I could see the ball in the air for a little bit, and I just ran and dived for it."

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has an idea of what Gregory was feeling on the play.

Pittman was an NAIA All-American defensive end at Pittsburg (Kan.) State and said he had an interception when he was a freshman.

Pittsburg State played Northeast Missouri State -- now Truman State -- on Nov. 15, 1980, in Moila Shrine Bowl in St. Joseph, Mo.

That game, which Northeast Missouri State won 17-14, was played one day shy of being exactly 40 years ago from today when the Razorbacks play at No. 6 Florida.

"I picked a pass," Pittman said. "I ran it back for a touchdown, too, by the way, with the speed that I had, and a lot of blocks. But somebody got called for clipping, so it got called back. That was my time to shine."

Gregory didn't get to score a touchdown, but at least his interception wasn't nullified by a penalty.

"I'm sure it was a thrill for him," Pittman said. "It was a great play."

Even offensive linemen were excited for Gregory.

"I've gone against him a couple times [in practice]," Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg said. "He's a really athletic kid. It was really exciting to see him get that interception. I ran out there and celebrated with him."

Gregory suffered an ankle injury in preseason practice in 2019 and played in only two games -- against Auburn and Mississippi State -- and made four tackles.

This season, Gregory has played in all six games and started four. He has 18 tackles, including sacks against Mississippi State and Auburn.

"I feel like the coaches trust me a lot more with this staff, and that I have a big role to fill and a lot to look forward to," Gregory said. "It gave me a lot of momentum to come into this season with a coaching staff that trusted me. The chemistry that we've built in here is amazing."

Pittman said he thought Gregory played well early in the season.

"Then I thought he had two or three games in there where I just didn't see that same, quick twitch," Pittman said. "That same explosiveness off the football."

Pittman said he saw Gregory play better at Texas A&M, then have a strong game against Tennessee with five tackles.

"[Tennessee] tried to flip the ball out a couple of times on him," Pittman said. "Didn't block him and tried to misdirection and flip it to his side, and he ran them down both times.

"He had a really nice game. We need him to. I keep forgetting that he's young, because he's such a big, good-looking kid, you know? But he's getting better, handling his gap better. He's one of the bigger guys we have on the D-line, so we need him to continue to improve. And he has."

Gregory said he sets high standards.

"I'm very hard on myself, so I feel I can play a lot better," he said. "I strive to get more consistent with my play. I feel I can produce a lot."