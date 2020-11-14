Hulk’s muscles don’t fit green jacket

Bryson DeChambeau hits on the 14th fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It was a very reassuring day at Augusta National.

Turns out, the green jacket will not be draped over the biggest, strongest shoulders — not if they belong to a guy who has no idea where that little white ball is going.

Bryson DeChambeau, the Incredible Hulk of the links, arrived at the Masters talking boldly of overpowering one of golf’s most hallowed grounds.

Instead, he got cut down to size.

DeChambeau spent Friday spraying shots all over the course, his frustration threatening to boil over at any moment like the fictional Hulk.

He even managed to lose a ball in a truly bizarre fashion.

Then there was Abraham Ancer, checking in at all of 5-7 and 160 pounds, roughly the size of one of DeChambeau’s forearms.

The 29-year-old Mexican ranked far down the list in driving distance, his average of 279.5 yards more than half a football field behind DeChambeau’s moon shots.

But Ancer had a much better idea of where his ball would end up. And when he walked off the course at the end of the second round, he had a 9-under 135 on his card that gave him a share of the incomplete 36-hole lead.

“I didn’t really hit it my best off the tee,” Ancer said. “But I’ve been able to scramble really well and made some putts for birdie, which is what kept me in it. I played the par 3s really good.”

Those are the shortest holes, of course, but they’re usually the most devilish. They’re all about touch, not strength.

Ancer birdied three of them during the second round, a big reason the Masters rookie left the course tied for the lead.

DeChambeau will simply be trying to make the cut when he returns today to complete his final six holes of his second round. He played the first dozen at 3 over, leaving him a whopping 10 strokes behind.

Hardly what was expected from a guy who has transformed his body into something resembling an NFL middle linebacker, and who brashly set par at Augusta as 67 rather than

72.

“I can reach all the par 5s in two, no problem,” boasted DeChambeau, who has sought to normalize the idea of 400-yard drives and swing speeds that can hold their own against an Indy race car.

If Augusta’s four par 5s become par 4s on DeChambeau’s presumptive scorecard, that surely means the third hole — at 350 yards, by far the shortest par 4 on the course — is marked down to a par 3 at Bryson’s Mammoth Tee Shot Emporium.

Well, you’re not going to believe what happened at No. 3.

Exhaling loudly before his club wind-milled around with frightening speed, DeChambeau took aim with his driver down the left side of the fairway, the green clearly in his sights.

But the ball rocketed further left than he intended, touching down in a patch of thick grass still dampened from heavy rain this week. It was traveling with such force that it plugged deep into the ground.

DeChambeau and about 15 others scoured the turf for a full three minutes, poking and prodding at the ground.

Since there also were no immediate reports of it popping out on the other side of the world, DeChambeau was left to take the Ride of Shame. A cart ferried him back to the tee box to hit again. He wound up making a triple-bogey 7 at a hole that has yielded an average score of 3.966.

When you combine the triple-bogey with another 7 on Thursday — when DeChambeau drove one behind a pine tree, yanked the next shot into some azalea bushes, took a penalty drop, chunked a chip and wound up making double bogey at the third-easiest hole on the course — it’s easy to see why he’s in the predicament he’s in.

It doesn’t matter that he’s got nine birdies on his card and the top spot in the entire field in driving distance — 13 yards clear of the next man.

While DeChambeau was making a mess of things, 63-year-old Bernhard Langer was methodically plodding his way around the course.

The diminutive German missed just three fairways in the first two rounds. The result: Langer is 3 under and assured of becoming the oldest player in Masters history to make the cut.

“Drove the ball well and putted fairly well, and that kept me in there even though I’m hitting very long clubs,” Langer said. “I like this golf course. I think I know how to get around it, even though I hit very long clubs. But it’s certainly not easy. It’s a long hitter’s place. Always has been.”

Fortunately, there’s more to Augusta than who hits it the farthest.

No offense to DeChambeau, but that was very reassuring.