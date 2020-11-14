• Michael Rugg, founder of the Bigfoot Discovery Museum in Felton, Calif., got his 4-foot-tall, squat wooden sasquatch statue back after sheriff's deputies found it on a mountain road north of Santa Cruz three days after it was stolen from beside the museum's entrance.

• Cedric Wins, a Black retired Army major general who graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 1985, has been appointed the school's interim superintendent amid reports of persistent racism at the school.

• James Loganbill, a former fourth-grade teacher in Olathe, Kan., accused of surreptitiously photographing a 10-year-old student, lost his bid to have a stalking charge dismissed when a judge ruled that the girl, after learning what the teacher had been doing, was afraid, which is the statutory threshold for the charge to remain.

• Shishir Kumar, a government spokesman in Uttar Pradesh, India, said the city of Ayodhya kept its Guinness World Record for a second year by lighting 584,572 oil lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

• Tarik Jaafar, 43, a banker from Woodbridge, Va., who pleaded guilty to illegally receiving $1.4 million in coronavirus relief funds and then trying to flee to Poland with his wife, was sentenced to a year in prison.

• Robert Merritt, a police spokesman in Lansing, Mich., said at least one officer has been placed on leave after video taken by a witness revealed aggressive tactics used by five officers to arrest a suspect who pleaded "I can't breathe," as he was being held to the ground.

• Conor Climo, 24, who told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to firebomb a synagogue or attack a Las Vegas bar that caters to lesbian and gay customers, was sentenced to two years in prison, telling a judge he "was truly wrong for all of this."

• Clint Peters, police chief of Columbia Falls, Mont., said a man who showed signs of being impaired by drugs fled after crashing his car into a grocery store and was arrested after he ran nude through a nearby retirement home.

• Leonard Moses, who was 16 when he was convicted of a 1968 killing in Pittsburgh but who escaped while attending a funeral in 1971, was arrested in Michigan where he had been working as a traveling pharmacist under an alias since at least 1999, the FBI said.