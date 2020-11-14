Justice: Covid crisis 'sort of a constitutional stress test'

WASHINGTON -- Justice Samuel Alito Jr. told the Federalist Society on Thursday night that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in previously "unimaginable" restrictions on individual liberty.

"We have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020," Alito said in a speech webcast to the legal society's national lawyers convention, which was virtual this year because of the pandemic.

He added: "The covid crisis has served as sort of a constitutional stress test."

Alito said he was not criticizing officials for their policy decisions -- "I'm a judge, not a policymaker" -- and said before launching into the speech that he hoped his remarks would not be "twisted or misunderstood."

Alito, one of the court's most conservative members, said it would be hard to imagine before the pandemic that speeches and concerts would be off-limits and that churches would be empty on Easter and synagogues vacant on sacred holidays. The Supreme Court itself has been closed to the public since March, and the justices hold their meetings and hear oral arguments via teleconference.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aC3SkQs1kCg]

And while he stated he wasn't being critical, he said the restrictions on public gatherings and worship services highlighted "trends that were already present before the virus struck," which he identified as a "dominance of lawmaking by executive fiat' rather than by legislators.

Alito was in the minority this summer when the court in emergency orders upheld local officials who limited the size of in-person worship services in California and Nevada. He was particularly aggrieved that the governor in Nevada limited church attendance while allowing casinos to reopen at 50% capacity, and called for visitors to return to the state. The 51st person in line for a church service was out of luck, Alito said: "Forget about worship, and head for the slot machine or maybe a Cirque du Soleil show."

He worried about religious liberty becoming a second-class right, and that the Second Amendment was not respected. He repeated his criticism of the court's decision in Obergefell v. Hodges that granted same-sex couples the right to marry. He told those watching that he predicted at the time that those who continued to hold to the notion that marriage is only between a man and a woman would be seen as bigots. "That is just what is coming to pass," he said.