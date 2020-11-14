LAKE HAMILTON 49, SHERIDAN 36

PEARCY -- Owen Miller rushed for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries as Lake Hamilton (9-1) came from behind to defeat Sheridan (2-9).

Lake Hamilton led 35-22 at halftime, but Sheridan took a 36-35 lead with 6:02 left in the third quarter on Konner Canterbury's 39-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Edwards.

Miller gave the Wolves the lead again with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 42-36 lead with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

Tevin Woodley's 5-yard touchdown run with 7:48 left to play gave the Wolves a 49-36 lead.

Woodley had68 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries for the Wolves.

Canterbury completed 11 of 22 passes for 226 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception for the Yellowjackets. Edwards had 95 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries.