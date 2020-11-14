Maumelle sticks to ground to grind out victory

Maumelle wide receiver Dashaire Ford-Burton tries to make a catch in front of Nettleton defender Juan Badillo during Friday night’s Class 5A playoff game at Maumelle. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/1114nettleton. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

The Maumelle Hornets' ground game won out.

Senior running back Jaylen Smith rushed for 116 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries to lead Maumelle to a 19-7 Class 5A playoff play-in victory over the Nettleton Raiders at Tiner Stadium in Maumelle on Friday night.

"He's a great kid and he works hard," Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton said. "All those yards, he took some punishment on, and he kept coming back for more."

A 7-7 tie at halftime was broken with Maumelle senior quarterback Jonathan Reyes' 8-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Dashaire Ford-Burton to give Maumelle a 13-7 lead with 9:03 left in the third quarter.

Ford-Burton caught 6 passes for 34 yards, rushed 4 times for 20 yards, and secured Maumelle's victory with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

"When things get crunch time and they really need a play, he's kind of the guy they go to," Nettleton Coach Steven Hampton said of Ford-Burton. "He's a great player."

Maumelle's final score came on an 8-yard run by Smith with 7:08 left in the game.

Nettleton faced fourth and 30 at its 40 on its final possession when Ford-Burton intercepted a pass deep in Maumelle territory from junior quarterback Cameron Scarlett and returned it 33 yards with three minutes to play.

"[Ford-Burton] is a special kid," Horton said. "He stepped up to the plate tonight."

Nettleton opened the scoring with a 13-play drive that took 7:32 and was completed by Scarlett's 17-yard run with 10:29 left in the second quarter.

Scarlett led all rushers with 118 yards on 22 carries.

"He's a team leader," Hampton said. "He's a gutsy kid, and he showed it tonight."

"He ran their offense really well," Horton said.

After a failed onside kick attempt by Nettleton, Maumelle answered on its next possession with a drive that began on the Nettleton 34.

Sparked by a 15-yard pass from Reyes to junior John Bruchhagen, senior running back Jordan Scott's 9-yard touchdown run tied the score at 7-7 midway through the second quarter.

Neither team moved inside its opponent's 40 through the remainder of the first half.

Maumelle advances to play at Wynne in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs next Friday.

"If we can play four quarters -- and I don't think we've done it yet -- but if we can play four quarters, we can beat anybody," Horton said. "If we don't, we can lose to anybody, too."