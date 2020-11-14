Mills rallies late, then knocks off Gravette in overtime

A shootout unfolded when the Gravette Lions traveled to take on the Mills Comets in a Class 4A play-in game on Friday night.

The Comets rallied to tie the game with 41 seconds left in regulation after trailing by two possessions with a little over three minutes in the fourth quarter, and the Comets would ride that momentum to take a 58-50 win in overtime.

Mills Coach Cortez Lee was excited to see his team fight to the finish.

"I'm just so proud of these guys," Lee said. "These guys never quit, and that's been our battle cry the whole year."

The Comets and the Lions combined for nine first-half touchdowns.

Gravette senior running back Isaac Dann opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run to end an 11-play drive that got the Lions' offense in rhythm.

Lions senior quarterback Cy Hilger accounted for the other four first-half touchdowns as he recorded two on the ground, a 42-yard pass to senior Cordell Donell, and another 42-yard pass to senior Trenton Durham.

Freshman Achilles Ringo got the start for Mills, and he split time with sophomore Q.J. King. They were both effective and combined for three of the Comets' four first-half touchdowns.

Mills senior running back Keilon Davis was the recipient of two touchdown receptions. His backfield mate, sophomore Daniel Brown, recorded an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

Two defensive stops by the Gravette defense were the difference in the first half as the Lions held a 34-28 advantage.

With under five minutes to play in the third quarter both teams got on the board again. For Gravette, Hilger recorded another passing touchdown to Durham. For Mills, King caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from Ringo.

To begin the fourth quarter, the Lions went on a methodical drive to put them up by two possessions. Dann found the end zone for the second time as he capped off a 10-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Mills would then score 14 unanswered points, including a 31-yard touchdown reception by King.

In overtime, Mills used two plays to take the lead behind a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Demetrius Abernathy, and the Comets converted on their two-point conversion to go up eight. The Comets defense then got the stop to seal the deal.

Gravette Coach Kelby Bohannon credited Mills for the team's toughness.

"They're a really good football team," Bohannon said. "They gave us all we wanted and then some."

Mills advances to play Joe T. Robinson next week.