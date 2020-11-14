MORRILTON 58, HOPE 14

MORRILTON -- The Devil Dogs (6-3) scored five rushing touchdowns in the team's rout of Hope (1-8).

Jackson Moll scored his first of two rushing touchdowns in the game's opening quarter. The Devil Dogs added another score in the quarter on a touchdown pass from Demarius Martin to Reggie Toney.

Before the half, Martin and Toney each added rushing scores, and Quincy Clemons picked off a pass from Hope's Ammorrion Dempsey and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

Morrilton led 41-7 at halftime.

In the second half, the Devil Dogs got scores from Moll and Kaleb McCuien, while Jackson Landon added a field goal.