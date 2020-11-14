MOUNTAIN HOME 24, PINE BLUFF 20

PINE BLUFF -- Gage Hershberger's 11-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left helped give Mountain Home (6-5) a victory over Pine Bluff (4-4).

The Bombers trailed 14-7 at the end of the third quarter, but scored 17 points in the fourth to stun the Zebras to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals for the first time since 2006.

Dawson Tabor kicked a 25-yard field goal with 7:43 left to pull the Bombers within 14-10 with 7:43 left to play. With 3:00 remaining, Tabor caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bryce McKay to give Mountain Home a 17-14 lead.

William Howell threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Crutchfield with 1:27 left to play as the Zebras took a 20-17 lead.

Hershberger scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 1-yard run in the third quarter.