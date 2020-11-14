• Gillian Anderson's portrayal of British political leader Margaret Thatcher in "The Crown" was built step by step, from distinctive voice and helmet-hair wig to padded wardrobe. Olivia Colman, who as Queen Elizabeth II goes coif to coif with Thatcher, found Anderson's Thatcher so uncanny that it was "quite scary." Thatcher, the U.K.'s first female prime minister and Conservative Party leader, died at 87 in 2013. "Sitting opposite her, especially with the light behind her a bit, it was" -- at which point the Oscar-winning Colman paused, shivering dramatically and widening her eyes -- "like she was there." "It was like having a ghost around," concurred Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, the queen's sister, in the drama's 10-episode fourth season out Sunday on Netflix. Anderson is so arresting as Thatcher that even cynical late-night hosts became giddy fans when she was on as a guest. "I'm already giving you the Emmy for this," Jimmy Kimmel said, while Stephen Colbert saluted her performance as "extraordinary." The actor, who gained fame and awards for "The X-Files," is Chicago-born but spent her childhood in Britain. She's made England her home for nearly two decades, appearing on a variety of TV shows and the London stage. While she moves easily between the accents of her native and adopted countries, Anderson worked at evoking Thatcher's cadence and mannerisms with film and audio recordings as guides. The actor said she didn't bring "massive preconceptions" to the role because her family moved back to America from Britain in 1979, the year Thatcher took office. "Normally, when working on either a historical character or literary character, I find that it's good to start from a blank slate anyway," Anderson said. "It was helpful to have less to wipe away."

Photo by AP/Netflix

Gillian Anderson

• U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth has written a memoir, "Every Day Is a Gift," which comes out March 30. Twelve, a Hachette Book Group imprint, announced the deal with Duckworth on Thursday, the 16th anniversary of the day she was shot down in a helicopter while serving in Iraq and lost her legs. "I am grateful to be able to tell my personal American story with the help of Sean and Twelve," the Illinois Democrat said in a statement, referring to Twelve publisher Sean Desmond. "My life has been filled with unexpected challenges and painful experiences, but also with the rewards that come with service and perseverance." The 52-year-old Duckworth will tell of her life from her childhood in Southeast Asia and Hawaii and her 23 years in the Army to her time in public service. She was elected in 2016 to the U.S. Senate, where she became the first sitting senator to give birth. Financial terms for Duckworth's book were not disclosed.