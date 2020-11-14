OPINION | WALLY HALL: SEC schedule feels effects of coronavirus

Covid-19 made for an odd Saturday in the Southeastern Conference.

Four postponements left the SEC with three games — one in the morning, when Kentucky held off a stubborn Vanderbilt, 38-35; and two night games, Arkansas at Florida and South Carolina at Ole Miss.

Only Florida had a winning record, and the Arkansas Razorbacks were 3-3, easily making that the best SEC game of the day. Despite that, it wasn’t moved to 2:30, and the SEC Network showed a replay of Kentucky’s win in that time slot.

Just two teams from the SEC West were playing Saturday — the Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels.

ESPN went with 1-0 Colorado at 0-1 Stanford for its 2:30 game, and of course CBS was always going with The Masters.

Outbreaks of the virus forced Alabama at LSU, Auburn at Mississippi State, Texas A&M at Tennessee and Georgia at Missouri to be postponed.

There is very little wiggle room in the schedule, and with virus numbers on the rise across the country (and worldwide), football officials are very concerned about delays affecting some of the 34 postseason bowl games and possibly the College Football Playoffs.

Arkansas is supposed to play LSU next Saturday at noon in Fayetteville, but that is contingent upon the Tigers having at least 53 players able to play and being able to field two-deep at every position.