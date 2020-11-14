OPINION | OTHERS SAY: A coup in Hong Kong

Several days ago we suggested that U.S. adversaries such as China could exploit the chaos in Washington created by President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss. As it turned out, Beijing didn’t wait long. On Wednesday, it orchestrated the transformation of Hong Kong’s semi-democratic legislature into a rubber-stamp body like those that grovel before the regime in Beijing. It was the most blatant violation yet of China’s promise to preserve Hong Kong’s political autonomy and rule of law until 2047—and yet another blow to the global cause of democracy on the Trump administration’s watch.

In Beijing, the Communist-dominated National People’s Congress Standing Committee adopted a measure banning Hong Kong legislators who “publicize or support independence,” “seek foreign interference,” or pursue “other activities that endanger national security.” It was the second time in five months that Beijing had directly intervened in Hong Kong’s affairs, violating the commitment it made when Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty in 1997.

Shortly afterward, the Hong Kong government stripped four legislators of their seats. Fifteen other pro-democracy legislators responded by quitting the legislature, leaving its pro-Beijing faction with a 39-to-2 majority.

Some in Hong Kong questioned whether the resignations were self-defeating; the government will now be able to more easily pass repressive laws. Yet the People’s Congress action made clear that the regime of Xi Jinping intends to allow no more political dissent in Hong Kong than on the mainland—which is to say, none.

It’s probable Beijing would have shut down the opposition legislators at some point even without turmoil in Washington. But the spectacle of Trump sulking in the White House while purging the Pentagon of competent personnel can only be an inviting prospect; China may not be done taking advantage. Effective response to the Xi regime will have to await the inauguration in two months of President-elect Joe Biden, who has rightly pledged to work with U.S. democratic allies as China intensifies internal repression and external aggression. For now, Trump has handed Xi, Vladimir Putin and other U.S. adversaries an open field.