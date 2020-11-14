Pair arrested in death of lawman in Helena

Dorothy Jefferson, front-desk manager at the Delta Inn in Helena-West Helena, talks Friday about a shooting Thursday night outside the hotel. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- Police in this rural Delta community are awaiting extradition of two men believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a police officer at a roadside motel Thursday evening.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Latarius Howard, 29, and Bruce Hillie, 24, early Friday near Indianola, Miss., about an hour and a half south of Helena-West Helena, in the killing of Helena-West Helena officer Travis Wallace, a five-year veteran of the police force.

Wallace was 41.

He is the third officer killed in the line of duty in Arkansas this year.

Howard is believed to be the gunman and Hillie the getaway driver, according to the Arkansas State Police, the lead agency investigating the killing.

Officers say Howard opened fire on Wallace after the officer tried to block him from leaving the driveway to the Delta Inn, a motel only minutes from police headquarters.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdQ-ZrJ7PZM]

Wallace had responded to a tip Thursday that Howard, wanted in an aggravated assault on Nov. 1, was at the motel in a red sports utility vehicle, authorities say.

Howard was in the passenger seat, and Hillie was the driver, Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said at a news conference outside the police station Friday afternoon.

"When they [officers] arrived at the Delta Inn, they noticed this vehicle was approaching the highway, the officer tried to stop and approach the vehicle when Mr. Howard exited the vehicle and started firing shots, striking officer Wallace who was later pronounced dead at the hospital," said Smith, who at times fought back tears.

The police chief said speaking to Wallace's family was difficult.

"Officer Wallace has a young son. He is very close to his dad," Smith said. "To go there and speak to this child and tell him that his father is not coming back home, that is something that is hard for an adolescent to process."

"It is heartbreaking," the police chief said. "We are all saddened by it. God knows we are going to make it through."

The Arkansas State Police said Wallace returned fire, "but there has been no report that Howard was injured."

"After wounding officer Wallace, Howard and the driver, believed to be Hillie, then fled from the crime scene," state police said.

Wallace died at 7:10 p.m., about an hour after the shooting.

Officers from the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division traveled to Mississippi on Friday to question Howard and Hillie, who are being held in the Sunflower County jail in Indianola, according to a news release. They will face a hearing seeking their extradition to Arkansas, authorities said.

Howard is facing a capital murder charge, and Hillie a count of hindering apprehension, the Arkansas State Police said.

The Phillips County prosecuting attorney filed the state's charges.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the fallen officer.

"I was heartsick to hear that we have lost another police officer in the line of duty," Hutchinson said in a news release Friday. "In his 10-year career as an officer, Travis risked his life for hundreds of people."

Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith said Wallace was one of the city's "best officers."

"His son, Travis Jr., is 9 and is a student at the school where my wife teaches," the mayor said. "She knew his son. Wallace was a great guy. It is a huge loss."

The mayor said he visited Wallace's family Friday: "Of course, they are devastated," he said. "The whole community is devastated by it."

Howard has "been a person of interest on several incidents," the mayor said.

"He seemed to be on our suspect list for anything gun-related or violence-related in the community," he said. "I think it is fair to say that he [Howard] was always around whenever something like this happened."

"It was not a surprise to us that he was related to the gun incident last week," the mayor said. "It is just tragic that officer Wallace had to pay the price for that."

Howard had stayed at the Delta Inn earlier in November and in July but was not a registered guest there when the shooting happened, said Dorothy Jefferson, the motel's front desk manager, who was working when the confrontation occurred.

"I heard some shots, maybe three or four or five gunshots," Jefferson said. "Honestly I thought it was on TV until I looked out the window."

She added: "I don't think the officer even saw it coming or even had a chance to defend himself."

Jefferson said she had never had any interaction with Howard when he stayed at the motel.

U.S. Marshals "developed information" that Howard fled to Mississippi and arrested him "without incident" at a residence in Shaw, Miss., according to a news release from the agency.

Officers arrested Hillie at a residence in Indianola, Miss., also early Friday morning, the U.S. Marshals said.

The vehicle believed to be the getaway car was located at the residence where Hillie was apprehended, the agency said.

A vigil for Wallace was held Friday night at the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith updates the media on the arrest of two men Friday morning in the killing of a police officer Thursday night. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)