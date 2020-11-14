Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
CLASS 5A

Texarkana outlasts Alma to move on

by KEVIN TAYLOR SPECIAL TO THE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:49 a.m.

TEXARKANA -- To the naked eye, it didn't look like Torie Blair had more than 100 yards in Friday's playoff opener with Alma.

The stats tell a different story.

Blair ran for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Texarkana Razorbacks to a 28-24 win over the Alma Airedales.

Texarkana (6-0) travels to Morrilton Friday.

The Razorbacks took a 14-0 lead after one quarter on Braylon Bishop's quarterback sneak and a 19-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Layton Lammers.

Alma caught a break late in the first quarter when Blair coughed up a fumble at the Razorbacks' 38.

Alma (2-8) scored on the ensuing possession with Hunter McAlister taking it in from a yard out with 10:17 left in the first half.

After forcing a three-and-out, Alma drove 79 yards for its second touchdown. McAlister capped the drive by hooking up with Conner Stacy from 37 yards. Dane Martin's PAT tied the game at the 4:35 mark of the first half.

Blair atoned for his fumble with a series of nice runs on the Razorbacks' next drive. He ripped off runs of 8, 19 and 8 yards before bursting in from the 16 with 1:25 left to put Texarkana back in front.

Alma moved quickly down the field and cut the lead to 21-17 on Martin's 27-yard field goal.

Blair ripped off a 52-yard sprint to open the second half that proved to be the difference.

Stacy's 10-yard touchdown run pulled Alma within 28-24 with 9:24 left to play, but the Razorbacks were able to control the line of scrimmage from there on out.

Texarkana overcame five turnovers, including three interceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT