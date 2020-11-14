Texarkana outlasts Alma to move on

TEXARKANA -- To the naked eye, it didn't look like Torie Blair had more than 100 yards in Friday's playoff opener with Alma.

The stats tell a different story.

Blair ran for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Texarkana Razorbacks to a 28-24 win over the Alma Airedales.

Texarkana (6-0) travels to Morrilton Friday.

The Razorbacks took a 14-0 lead after one quarter on Braylon Bishop's quarterback sneak and a 19-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Layton Lammers.

Alma caught a break late in the first quarter when Blair coughed up a fumble at the Razorbacks' 38.

Alma (2-8) scored on the ensuing possession with Hunter McAlister taking it in from a yard out with 10:17 left in the first half.

After forcing a three-and-out, Alma drove 79 yards for its second touchdown. McAlister capped the drive by hooking up with Conner Stacy from 37 yards. Dane Martin's PAT tied the game at the 4:35 mark of the first half.

Blair atoned for his fumble with a series of nice runs on the Razorbacks' next drive. He ripped off runs of 8, 19 and 8 yards before bursting in from the 16 with 1:25 left to put Texarkana back in front.

Alma moved quickly down the field and cut the lead to 21-17 on Martin's 27-yard field goal.

Blair ripped off a 52-yard sprint to open the second half that proved to be the difference.

Stacy's 10-yard touchdown run pulled Alma within 28-24 with 9:24 left to play, but the Razorbacks were able to control the line of scrimmage from there on out.

Texarkana overcame five turnovers, including three interceptions.