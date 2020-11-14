Rogers runs for 5 TDs; Parkview decks Searcy

Little Rock Parkview running back Willie Eackles (left) runs away from Searcy linebacker Zimri Anderson during the Patriots’ 42-7 victory over the Lions on Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1114searcyparkview/. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Little Rock Parkview senior quarterback Landon Rogers did not throw a touchdown pass during Friday night's first-round Class 6A playoff matchup with defending state champion Searcy at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

His legs were more than enough.

Rogers, who is committed to play for the University of Arkansas, relied on his elusive 6-4, 210-pound frame, and quick decision-making in the Patriots offense to punish Searcy for 173 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in a 42-7 victory.

Parkview advances to play Sylvan Hills in the quarterfinals.

Searcy gained nearly half of its yards on the game's opening drive when the Lions drove 67 yards in 5 plays to take a 7-0 lead after Garett Osmond scored from 4 yards out with 9:54 to play.

Parkview was forced to punt on its next series, but the Patriots got things rolling after that, building a 14-7 halftime lead on two 10-yard touchdown runs by Rogers and putting the game away with four second-half touchdowns.

The Patriots rushed for more than 300 yards, with James Jointer (15-103, 1 TD) and Willie Eackles (6-68) complementing Rogers.

"They've got a good chance to win it all," Searcy Coach Kenny Simpson said. "They're just hard to tackle."

Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said he was having trouble understanding the Patriots' slow start.

"We came out a little bit flat," Bolding said. "I was surprised. The million-dollar question is why that would happen because we had a great week of practice."

Searcy showed its best stuff right from the start with the help of some razzle-dazzle on the first play from scrimmage.

The Lions faked a reverse before Ckyler Tengler got the ball back and fired a pass to running back Daniel Perry, Searcy's No. 1 offensive weapon.

Perry took the ball and outraced Patriots defenders for a 47-yard gain to the Parkview 20. Searcy scored four plays later on a 4-yard run by Osman.

It was one of the few times Perry, who came into the game with 1,320 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, was able to find any room to run.

"Teams know he is our guy and they're going to cover him with two guys," Simpson said.

Bolding said stopping Perry was Parkview's No. 1 job.

"We knew where [No.] 2 was the entire game," Bolding said. "We dressed somebody in that number all week. So we were aware of where he was."

Rogers said the Patriots were unfazed by Searcy's opening score.

"That didn't intimidate me at all," he said. "If you can't put your money where your mouth is and finish the game like we do, it doesn't even put a drop of fear in my eyes.

"And the team we have, I know what we can do. ... We took a long time to get started. But when we do get started, you see what happens. We win. We dominate. We don't come to lose. We come to play."

Rogers said he has no shortage of options when running the Patriots' offense.

"Whether you want to run the ball, throw the ball, dump it off to the back," he said. "We have athletes. We may have hiccups here and there, but at the end of the day we still got all the athletes we could ever ask for. We got the fastest guy at receiver. We got a heck of a good running back. A beast. We've got two of them.

"Teams got to pick their poison when they play us, you know what I'm saying."