Ruling hits state on parole revocations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge has ruled Missouri is still unconstitutionally sending parolees back to prison, despite the state’s claims that it fixed systemic issues after a 2017 lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough ordered the state corrections department to ensure that eligible parolees have attorneys, provide evidence at least five days before revocation hearings, and provide parolees with written notification of its revocation decisions, Kansas City’s KCUR-FM reported Friday.

“Even after Defendants revised their policies, the rate of preliminary hearings conducted is 2.4% and the rate of revocation hearings conducted is 2.2%,” Bough wrote.

At issue is how Missouri’s parole board often sends parolees to prison without providing them a lawyer or informing them of their right to counsel in violation of their due-process rights.

The board has imprisoned people over missed parole appointments or being fired after an employer finds out about the worker’s criminal history.

Parolees filed a class-action lawsuit in 2017, and the state’s prison system said it fixed systemic problems. In an order, Bough wrote that the state has made “significant changes” in its policies for revoking parole. But he said in many cases those changes weren’t being applied in practice.

For example, no more than 15% of 470 surveyed parolees reported they were informed of their right to counsel, Bough wrote. Some parolees said they were pressured to waive their parole hearings or were not provided with evidence of their alleged parole violations.

A spokeswoman for the corrections department told KCUR that the agency was still reviewing the order and didn’t immediately comment on it.