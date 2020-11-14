State adds 1,848 new virus cases, tops 16,000 active cases for first time

Arkansas' count of covid-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 1,848 on Saturday, offsetting hundreds of recoveries and raising the tally of active cases to 16,553, according to the state Department of Health.

The number of active cases was up 780 from a day earlier, the department announced Saturday. The state's active-case total, including both confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, has now set records for 10 consecutive days.

The total count of Arkansans who have been diagnosed with covid-19 cases since the pandemic began has risen to 132,166, the department announced Saturday.

The estimated death toll climbed by 11 to 2,159, the department said.

Statewide, 812 covid-19 patients are hospitalized, down from 826 on Friday. The number of patients on ventilators was 121, up seven from the previous day.

Since the declaration of a public health emergency in March, a total of 7,847 people have been hospitalized in Arkansas due to covid-19. Of those, 894 cases were severe enough that the patient was placed on a ventilator.

