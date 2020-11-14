SYLVAN HILLS 54, RUSSELLVILLE 19

Sylvan Hills (8-3) got scores from multiple players in its lopsided victory over Russellville (1-10).

Sophomore Kewshaun Jackson, senior Shajuan Esteen and senior Taevion Cunningham each had short rushing touchdowns to help give the Bears a 44-6 halftime lead.

Junior Corey Washington (29 yards) and Ja'Kobe Penn (56 yards) added touchdown runs.

Sylvan Hills sophomore Bryan Gonzalez kicked a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.