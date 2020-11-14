SYLVAN HILLS 54, RUSSELLVILLE 19
Sylvan Hills (8-3) got scores from multiple players in its lopsided victory over Russellville (1-10).
Sophomore Kewshaun Jackson, senior Shajuan Esteen and senior Taevion Cunningham each had short rushing touchdowns to help give the Bears a 44-6 halftime lead.
Junior Corey Washington (29 yards) and Ja'Kobe Penn (56 yards) added touchdown runs.
Sylvan Hills sophomore Bryan Gonzalez kicked a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.