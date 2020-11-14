Tools & Toys: InstaSteam and Pull Start Fire

InstaSteam

What’s to love: Easy to pack, easy to use and no electricity needed when clothes need to be refreshed and unwrinkled.

What does it do: The starter pack comes with a garment bag and three packets. To use, hang the clothing item in the bag, open a packet and add water then place in the bottom of the garment bag. The packet contains a natural mineral, says the company, which causes the added water to be transformed into oxygen and hydrogen in the form of steam. The steam works to smooth out the wrinkles in three to five minutes depending on the thickness of the garments. The starter kit sells for $19.99. For more information, visit instasteampod.com.

Pull Start Fire

What’s to love: It’s fire pit season and this is a fast way to get that fire going and with no matches.

What does it do: Light a campfire, bonfire or fire pit with a pull of a string. The product will burn 30 minutes, plenty of time for even damp wood to catch fire. Made from organic chemical-free materials, the fires are safe for cooking. The company says to loop the green string on one end of the box over a fire log to secure the box. Then, stack logs on top and pull the red string on the other end of the box quickly, which lights the fire. A three pack sells for $17.99. To learn more or see videos on how it works in extreme weather conditions visit pullstartfire.com.