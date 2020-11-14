Twelve newcomers provide team much-needed boost

Second-year Coach Dawn Brown doesn’t attempt to downplay the abysmal numbers surrounding the women’s basketball program at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

For Brown and the players she has recruited to UAPB over the past two seasons, 23 consecutive years of losing serve as motivation.

“I told these young ladies, you got a chance to go somewhere and put your name on a stamp … put your name on a program that has never been relevant,” Brown said.

That recruiting pitch has helped lure an influx of talent so significant that Brownbelieves these Golden Lions are in a position to do something UAPB’s program has never done before at the Division I level.

There are two senior transfers — 5-4 guard Joyce Kennerson, a former player of the year in the Southwest Athletic Conference, and 6-3 center Khadijah Brown from Jacksonville University in Florida.

There are junior-college additions Jazzeem Bethea (Howard Community College) and Kaila Walker (23.3 points per game at Arkansas Baptist).

Then, there is the gem of the freshman class, Stephanie Okowi, a 6-0 forward from Oakland, Calif

Brown said Okowi was recruited by every mid-major college in California and others around the nation.

“We got lucky to have her,” Brown said of Okowi, who originally signed with Georgia Southern before the coronavirus pandemic hit. “She’s going to be really special. I can see her getting freshman of the year in the conference. She’s going to be one of our best players.”

The four top scorers from last season’s 7-22 team have moved on, but 17-game starter Trasity Totten (7.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and 20-game starter Nissa Sam-Grant (3.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg) return to the roster as complements to the 12 newcomers.

“You’re going to see a different product on the floor,” Brown said.

Brown said she is confident the 2020-21 Golden Lions are not only ready to be competitive in their 18-game conference schedule, but they are ready to tackle an ambitious seven-game non-conference schedule.

That string of games, which starts with a Nov. 27 game at Arkansas State University, includes road games against Power 5 opponents University of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a game at Louisiana Tech, as well as home-and-home series with the University of Central Arkansas and ASU.

“We scheduled those games strategically for a reason,” Brown said. “Those are teams in Arkansas we’ve got to compete with. This team isn’t intimidated because they’re going out and playing Arkansas. They want to make a statement. In order for us to do that, we’ll take it one game at a time.”

At the root of Brown’s optimism is the presence of Kennerson, a transfer from Texas Southern who was a three-time all-SWAC first-team player and the conference’s player of the year in 2017-2018,

Kennerson averaged 24.2 points per game as a junior at Texas Southern but hasn’t played for two seasons after the birth of her 2-year-old son, Kaiden, and uncertainty about whether she wanted to continue playing.

“She changes the dynamics of what we do in practice, as far as how hard these young ladies work,” Brown said. “Her energy, her presence, has made a dramatic impact on us.”

Brown said there is no question that Kennerson is back at 100% physically after having the baby, and it’s only a matter of her adjusting to a new system.

“We had an opportunity to get her last season,” Brown said. “But she wanted to work out and train with a professional trainer. Get back in the swing of things. But Joyce Kennerson is back.”

Kennerson is the key piece on a UAPB roster that Brown has rebuilt since her hiring in the spring of 2019.

“Last year we laid the foundation,” Brown said. “They got an idea how hard you have to play to play for Coach Brown.”

Brown said there is a reason she accepted the challenge of trying to turn the UAPB women’s program into a winner.

“If you can take a program like UAPB from the bottom to the top of the conference and an opportunity to compete with a lot of the mid-major teams on our schedule, this will be a testament to who I am as a coach as well well as my assistants,” she said.

Golden Lions

at a glance

LAST SEASON 7-22, 6-12 SWAC

COACH Dawn Brown (7-22 in one season at UAPB; 48-73 overall in four seasons as a Division I head coach

KEY RETURNERS F Trasity Totten (7.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), G Tyler Pyburn (6.3, 2.4), Nissa Sam-Grant (3.3, 4.9)

KEY LOSSES Kyeonia Harris (10.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Jayla Atmore (10.1, 4.6), Noe’ll Taylor (9.4, 3.4), Aiya El Hassan (8.2, 3.8)

KEY TRANSFERS G Joyce Kennerson

(24.2 ppg, 3.1 apg in 2017-18 at Texas Southern), C Khadijah Brown (5.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg in 2018-19 at Jacksonville (Fla.), G Kaila Walker (23.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg) at Arkansas Baptist College, G Jazzeem Bethea (7.7 ppg, 5.1 rpb) at Howard Community College, Seattle

KEY FRESHMAN 6-0 F Stephanie Okowi, Oakland, Calif. (12.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 2.1 spg, and 2.1 bpg as a senior

NOTEWORTHY Brown’s career record as a Division I coach is 48-73, but her teams are 36-36 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

Women’s schedule

All times Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Nov. 27 at Arkansas State TBA Dec. 1 Central Arkansas TBA Dec. 10 Arkansas State TBA Dec. 14 at Louisiana Tech TBA Dec. 17 at Central Arkansas TBA Dec. 21 at Arkansas TBA Dec. 29 at Oklahoma TBA Jan. 2 Mississippi Valley TBA Jan. 9 Alabama State TBA Jan. 11 Alabama A&M TBA Jan. 16 at Southern TBA Jan. 18 at Alcorn State TBA Jan. 23 Texas Southern TBA Jan. 25 Prairie View A&M TBA Jan. 30 at Grambling TBA Feb. 1 at Jackson State TBA Feb. 6 at Alabama State TBA Feb. 8 at Alabama A&M TBA Feb. 13 Southern TBA Feb. 15 Alcorn State TBA Feb. 20 at Texas Southern TBA Feb. 22 at Prairie View A&M TBA Feb. 27 Grambling TBA March 1 Jackson State TBA March 6 at Mississippi Valley TBA