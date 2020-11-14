UAMS faces loss of tracing contract

An agreement that has the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences providing covid-19 contact-tracing services for colleges and universities is set to expire at the end of the year.

The deal also established a Northwest Arkansas contact-tracing center doing contact outreach in the Marshallese and Hispanic communities, a UAMS spokeswoman said. Covid-19 cases have reached record levels in the state, with cases on college campuses below peak levels seen earlier this fall but still rising in recent weeks.

But federal funding is key to UAMS' involvement, according to spokeswoman Leslie Taylor.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed into law in March by President Donald Trump, provided aid to states to help offset costs from the pandemic during the 2020 calendar year.

In July, UAMS announced that the state's CARES Act Steering Committee had allocated $5 million to go toward the college contact-tracing project, which also involves the state Department of Health.

"UAMS' agreement with the Health Department] currently ends December 31 when Cares Act funding ends. As of now, there is no indication the contract will be renewed," Taylor said in a statement.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

UAMS never had a deal with individual colleges or schools. The effort instead involved a consortium of 52 schools that together formed a contact-tracing group, Taylor said.

When a person becomes infected with the coronavirus, contact tracers call to ask about who they've met with as a "close contact" while infectious. Then, they reach out to those "contacts" and ask them to quarantine. Contact tracing aims to stop an illness from spreading more widely in a community.

On college campuses in Arkansas, "cases are reported to the Arkansas Department of Health and ADH contacts the person(s) involved and places them in social isolation," Taylor said. "The case is then referred to UAMS for contact tracing. This is the same process for all colleges and universities."

Taylor said UAMS established a contact-tracing center in Little Rock to work with college populations.

Under the same agreement, UAMS also established a "special populations" contact tracing center, Taylor said. A Nov. 10 report on the state Department of Health website states that UAMS has successfully reached out to 1,889 special populations "contacts" this year.

For UAMS to keep operating the Northwest Arkansas contact-tracing center, "we would have to seek another source of funding in order to continue to do that," Taylor said.

A Health Department spokesman said other organizations already working with the state to provide contact tracing -- General Dynamics Information Technology and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care -- can step in to provide the services.

"If UAMS contract tracing ends, contact tracing would continue for the college/campus communities. It would just be handled by these vendors under their existing contracts," Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said in an email.

Lesnick said that, similarly, work done now at the "special populations" UAMS contact-tracing center would continue even if the UAMS contract expires.

General Dynamics Information Technology and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care "would take over that tracing as well if the contract is not extended beyond the end of this year," Lesnick said.

Maria Markham, director of the state Division of Higher Education, in a statement said the federal year-end deadline for the use of CARES Act funds affects the UAMS tracing effort.

"An extension [of the UAMS agreement] is contingent upon an extension of the deadline to spend CARES funds. We are optimistic that an extension will be granted and we will be able to continue our efforts with UAMS after December 31. If our spending authority expires, so must our relationship with UAMS," Markham said.

Schools including the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville have relied on UAMS contact-tracing services this fall.

"The university is exploring all options for continuing contact tracing including potentially contracting with a private medical services provider if necessary," UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email.

Rushing said he wasn't aware of any discussions about partnering with other schools for such a contract, but he added that institutions working together "seems like a viable option to consider."

A few colleges in the state already have established other means of contact tracing while also receiving contact-tracing support from UAMS.

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has some covid-19 services provided by the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, which has a site on the ASU campus.

But "we do rely on UAMS/ADH for contact tracing," ASU spokesman Bill Smith said in an email. At the end of the year, "we understand that NYIT will continue to contact trace with us and will work with our campus," Smith said.

The University of Central Arkansas has an in-house, six-person team of contact tracers, spokeswoman Amanda Hoelzeman said.

"Contact tracing for UCA cases is primarily conducted by this on-campus team, as it allows us to respond and act much faster. However, we do call on UAMS for assistance when it is needed," Hoelzeman said.