VAN BUREN 37, JONESBORO 14

Today at 2:36 a.m.

JONESBORO -- Sophomore Chi Henry caught three touchdown passes to help Van Buren (4-7) take the road victory over Jonesboro(6-4).

Van Buren senior Baylor Shook intercepted Jonesboro in the fourth quarter to help stop a late drive.

