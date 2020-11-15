AACF lauds four at virtual luncheon

Supporters of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families got together virtually Oct. 20 for the organization's Friends of Children Annual Luncheon.

Proceeds from the luncheon help support the work of the agency, a statewide, nonprofit child advocacy organization established in 1977. Its mission is to ensure that all children and their families have the resources and opportunities to lead healthy and productive lives and to realize their full potential.

During the luncheon, four supporters were honored for their work with children: Betty Guhman, Morril Harriman, Pulaski County Judge Joyce Williams Warren and the late John W. Walker.

"In many ways, the current crisis highlights the importance of our commitment to racial equity and our belief that all Arkansans deserve to lead healthy and successful lives," said AACF Executive Director Rich Huddleston. "All children and families in Arkansas should have access to health care, quality education, paid sick leave and economic security, before, during and after the current pandemic. The health and economic crises we face mean we must work even harder to ensure that is possible."

-- Story and photos Special to

the Democrat-Gazette