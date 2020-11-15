Sections
Arkansas governor says he expects Biden to be next president

by David Wilson | Today at 10:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock. ( AP/Andrew DeMillo, File )

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in an interview Sunday that he expects Democrat Joe Biden to be the next president, and said it's good that Donald Trump tweeted a "start of an acknowledgment" of it.

Hutchinson was asked by Chuck Todd on "Meet The Press" who he believes won the election.

"I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States," Hutchinson said.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that "(Biden) won because the Election was Rigged."

He wrote again about 1 ½ hours later that his tweet was not a concession.

He wrote: "(Biden) only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"

