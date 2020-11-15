CLASS 6A BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW AND EARLY-SEASON SUPER SIX

Guard Corey Camper is among three Little Rock Central starters returning this season. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

THREE STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

1.) Can Little Rock Central live up to its preseason expectations?

The Tigers have it all, but chemistry could be a hurdle. Getting new players to gel with an established core could be an issue. Depth could also be a factor if teams try to get into their legs. But no team can match the talent on Brian Ross' roster.

2.) Who's the best of the 6A-West?

The usual suspects -- Fayetteville, Springdale Har-Ber and Rogers -- all lost a wealth of talent from last season. That could lead to big opportunities for teams such as Bentonville and Bentonville West. Micah Hill at Rogers Heritage could have the War Eagles in the conversation as well. Expect the big three to have some company this season.

3.) Does North Little Rock make up for last season's shortfall?

The Charging Wildcats spent three-fourths of the 2019-20 season as the No. 1 team in the state, but a red-hot Conway squad proved anything can happen in a one-game scenario by dominating North Little Rock in the quarterfinals. Johnny Rice has some areas to reload at, but the bigs inside give them an advantage most teams don't have. D.J. Smith will be a key playmaker.

IMPACT PLAYERS

Sophomore Bryson Warren,

Little Rock Central, Guard

One of the most dynamic sophomores in the nation instantly boosts Central's chances of winning another state title. Warren has offers from all over, including Arkansas, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Auburn, Texas A&M, and they will keep coming.

Junior Ke'lel Ware,

North Little Rock, Center

Ware protects the rim routinely, and his footwork and touch inside make him a matchup nightmare at 6-10. Teams fear that if he becomes more aggressive on offense, he'll be unstoppable. The junior could have more of a scoring responsibility this season, which bodes well for his future.

Senior Cameron Hunter,

Bryant, Guard

Hunter is the best back-to-the-basket guard in the state, but can score off the dribble or from behind the three-point line. His strength is unmatched for his position. Bryant will throw a lot on his shoulders, but the University of Central Arkansas commitment can handle it.

Others to keep an eye on

Senior Corey Camper, Little Rock Central; Sophomore Jaylen Lee, Bentonville; Senior Gary Phillips, Van Buren;

No. 1 Little Rock Central

COACH Brian Ross

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 18-12

KEY RETURNERS G Corey Camper (6-3, Sr.), F Kiyler Hudson (6-6, Sr.), G Cody Robinson (6-1, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 17 at Sylvan Hills, Nov. 24/Dec. 18 vs. Mills, Dec. 8 vs. Jonesboro, Jan. 5/Feb. 2 vs. North Little Rock, Jan. 7/Feb. 5 vs. Fort Smith Northside

NOTEWORTHY With three starters back already, Central got even better when former Baptist Prep sharpshooter Hudson Likens and former North Little Rock stud Bryson Warren transferred in. ... Freshman forward Annor Boateng (6-5), who's built like a safety, will be a beast for the Tigers. ... Central will be box office all year, with showdowns against other top teams almost weekly.

No. 2 North Little Rock

COACH Johnny Rice

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 22-5

KEY RETURNERS G D.J. Smith (5-10, Sr.), G Tracy Steele (6-3, Sr.), Ubong Etim (6-7, Sr.), C Ke'lel Ware (6-10, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Nov. 23/Dec. 30 vs. Mills, Dec. 1 vs. Jacksonville, Jan. 5/Feb. 2 vs. Little Rock Central, Jan. 22/Feb. 19 vs. Fort Smith Northside

NOTEWORTHY It there's a team that can survive the losses of graduated players and a key transfer, it's the Charging Wildcats. ... Size inside with Etim and Ware will be a headache for opposing teams. ... Steele and Smith are expected to have big seasons. ... Watch out for Mario Frazier.

No. 3 Fort Smith Northside

COACH Eric Burnett

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 20-10

KEY RETURNERS G Jacob Joe (6-1, Sr.), F Denarion Whitmore (6-5, Soph.), C Jordan Wright (6-7, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 1 vs. Mills, Jan. 8/Feb. 5 vs. Little Rock Central, Jan. 22/Feb. 19 vs. North Little Rock

NOTEWORTHY Grizzlies will have to adjust without current Arkansas Razorback Jaylin Williams. ... Joe, who is the younger brother of former Hog Isaiah Joe, had 24 points and Whitmore added 22 in the Grizzlies' victory over Subiaco Academy on Nov. 10. ... Class 4A No. 2 Mills comes to town on Dec. 1 in a big test for both teams.

No. 4. Bryant

COACH Mike Abrahamson

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 17-12

KEY RETURNERS G Camren Hunter (6-3, Sr.), G Khasen Robinson (5-11, Jr.), F Will Diggins (6-4, Jr.), G Aiden Adams (6-0, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 10 vs. Maumelle, Jan. 5/Feb. 2 vs. Fort Smith Northside, Jan. 26 at North Little Rock

NOTEWORTHY Several football players will help the Hornets, notably sophomore Corey Nichols, senior Austin Schroeder, and juniors Diggins and Cameron Booth. But it'll be a while before they join. ... Robinson, whose brother Khalen plays at the University of Arkansas, is going to be counted on early. ... Hornets will open the year at Pine Bluff on Dec. 4.

No. 5. Fayetteville

COACH Brad Stamps

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2019-20 RECORD 20-9

KEY RETURNERS G Landon Glasper (5-10, Jr.), Corey Williams (6-0, Sr.), F Matt Wayman (6-3, Sr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 11 vs. Jacksonville, Dec. 10 at Conway, Jan. 15/Feb. 9 vs. Bentonville, Jan. 8/Feb. 2 vs. Rogers

NOTEWORTHY Glasper and Williams will do a lot of the heavy lifting on the outside for Fayetteville. ... Bulldogs finished second in the 6A-West last season behind Springdale Har-Ber. ... Fayetteville last won a championship in the state's largest classification in 2009.

No. 6. Conway

COACH Brian Longing

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

2019-20 RECORD 21-8

KEY RETURNERS F Jayden Williams (6-5, Sr.), G Bryce Bohanon (5-10, Sr.), G Paul Harris (5-10, Jr.)

CIRCLED DATES Dec. 15 at Maumelle, Dec. 19 vs. Fayetteville, Jan. 8/Feb. 5 vs. North Little Rock, Jan. 15/Feb. 12 vs. Fort Smith Northside, Jan. 22/Feb. 19 vs. Little Rock Central

NOTEWORTHY Like Bryant, several football players are expected to come in and contribute for the Wampus Cats, including Bohanon and Williams. ... Conway lost guards Lucas Foster, Trey Tull and Caleb London from last season, which leaves a gap in the backcourt. ... Talented junior center Henry Cowles recently moved to Morrilton.

On the cusp

Rogers, Springdale Har-Ber, Bentonville West