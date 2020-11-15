Here's what travelers can expect from Black Friday during pandemic

In a year when most trips have been canceled, travel companies are in greater need than ever to lure back tourists during America's pre-eminent shopping holiday.

But as coronavirus cases rise at alarming rates in the United States and abroad, consumers may be unsure whether it's a good time to shop for trips on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Deal Tuesday.

Liana Corwin, Hopper's consumer travel expert, says shoppers may want to take advantage of the opportunity now, even if they're not ready to go anywhere anytime soon, as brands are adjusting their approach this year.

"Overall if you're planning travel for next year, this is a good time to book that future travel because the prices are so low and they're particularly flexible," Corwin says.

Here's what travel shoppers can expect.

• There may be unprecedented discounts up for grabs.

In response to the low demand in travel, brands have had to drop prices across the board -- from flights and hotels to rental cars. They also know people will want to travel again at some point and are yearning to get on the road again.

"What we're hearing from travel partners that we're in constant contact with is that they do want to take advantage of this consumer mind-set and capture that demand by offering even better promotions and offers," Corwin says. "It's likely that we won't see prices quite as low as they are right now because this is just a really unprecedented time."

There will still be the standard deals of 10% to 15% off, but many companies are offering even bigger discounts than normal, or extra perks such as spa or restaurant credits and additional travel insurance.

If you're in the market for something specific, be it a hotel room or plane tickets, make sure to check prices ahead of time to compare them with offerings during the sale. It is the best way to find out just how good of a deal you can secure.

• Deals may start earlier, or last longer.

Because time is arbitrary in 2020, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are no longer tethered to their day. Many retailers started their holiday sales back in October.

• Flexibility will be on the table.

Because of the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, it's nearly impossible to make concrete travel plans. Travel brands are offering deals accordingly.