Marking the big move to SOMA in artful way

Boswell Mourot Fine Art celebrated its move to the SOMA neighborhood of downtown Little Rock with an Oct. 24 reception for artist Eleanor Dickinson.

The gallery recently completed its move from Kavanaugh Boulevard to 1501 S. Main. The October event featured Dickinson's "Chapter Morocco" -- a colorful collection of paintings that represent her time spent in the north African country.

Dickinson greeted family members and friends at the gallery for a pre-reception before the doors opened to the public. Time slots were assigned to avoid crowding and masks were required to enter.

Boswell Mourot will host a holiday show Nov. 29 through Jan. 9.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal