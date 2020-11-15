Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
WELCOME TO THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Marking the big move to SOMA in artful way

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Artist Emily Dickinson

Boswell Mourot Fine Art celebrated its move to the SOMA neighborhood of downtown Little Rock with an Oct. 24 reception for artist Eleanor Dickinson.

The gallery recently completed its move from Kavanaugh Boulevard to 1501 S. Main. The October event featured Dickinson's "Chapter Morocco" -- a colorful collection of paintings that represent her time spent in the north African country.

Gallery: Boswell Mourot Fine Art

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1115art/]

Dickinson greeted family members and friends at the gallery for a pre-reception before the doors opened to the public. Time slots were assigned to avoid crowding and masks were required to enter.

Boswell Mourot will host a holiday show Nov. 29 through Jan. 9.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT