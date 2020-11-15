Workers prepare to set the 75-foot-tall Christmas tree on a platform Saturday at Rockefeller Center in New York. (AP/Craig Ruttle)

75-foot Christmas tree arrives in NYC

NEW YORK -- A 75-foot Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City's Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the "Today" show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it's especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Police say woman shot 2 kids, killed 1

PLYMOUTH, Conn. -- A woman shot two children, killing one and critically injuring the other, in a suburban Connecticut home, police said Saturday.

Naomi Bell was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges, a Connecticut State Police report said.

Bell, 43, is due for arraignment Monday, and there was no immediate information on her legal representation. A phone message was left at an apparent phone number for her home in the Terryville section of Plymouth, which is near Hartford and Waterbury.

Police haven't said what relationship, if any, Bell has to the children, ages 7 and 15. Plymouth school system Interim Superintendent Sherri Turner told families in a letter that the two victims were siblings and have a third, middle school-age sibling who wasn't home at the time of the shooting.

Police haven't released the children's names or said which of the two survived. Turner's letter said the slain student was in high school, and the injured sibling is in elementary school.

Someone in the Main Street home called 911 on Friday evening, state police Trooper 1st Class Christine Jeltema told reporters at a news conference.

Officers found the two children with gunshot wounds.

6 parishes in Louisiana disaster areas

BATON ROUGE -- The federal government has designated six Louisiana parishes as contiguous natural disaster areas resulting from excessive rain and flooding, Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said.

The weather occurred April 1 through June 30, Strain said in a news release. The designation is based on multiple disasters that affected 33 Mississippi counties as the primary disaster area, he said.

The contiguous parishes affected are: Concordia, East Carroll, East Feliciana, Madison, Tensas and West Feliciana.

Strain said farmers and ranchers located in those parishes are eligible for low-interest emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible areas have eight months from the disaster declaration date to apply for the emergency loans.

Lawyers in police killing slam inquiry

INDIANAPOLIS -- Attorneys for the family of a 21-year-old Black man who was shot and killed in May by an Indianapolis police officer blasted the investigation Saturday, saying a more thorough one could have led the grand jury to return a criminal indictment against the officer.

The lawyers for Dreasjon Reed's family maintain that at least 10 eyewitnesses saw officer Dejoure Mercer shoot Reed with his stun gun and then repeatedly with his firearm while Reed lay writhing on the ground. Contrary to findings of a State Police investigation, those witnesses maintain that Reed didn't fire on the officer, the lawyers said.

"Their testimony was consistent -- Dreasjon was tased, he fell, he was shot while still shaking on the ground. He did not shoot back," attorney Fatima Johnson said during an online news conference Saturday. She said she was "beyond disgusted" that Mercer won't face charges -- at one point repeating the word "again" 13 times to represent how many times Mercer fired at Reed.

Reed's May 6 shooting was not recorded on video because the Police Department only began implementing a body-camera program in August. But Reed livestreamed an earlier car chase and part of a foot chase on Facebook.

Special prosecutor Rosemary Khoury, who was appointed in June to oversee the investigation into the shooting, announced Tuesday that the grand jury had declined to indict Mercer, who is also Black. She said the grand jurors found there was insufficient evidence to indict or accuse Mercer of a crime but that she couldn't discuss what evidence was presented because grand jury proceedings are secret.

Indiana State Police spokesman Capt. Ron Galaviz defended the agency's investigation.

"While we can't imagine what this family is enduring, we stand by our objective conclusions," Galaviz said.