Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Jon Ossoff, Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia; Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir; Dr. Atul Gawande, coronavirus adviser to Joe Biden; John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Ron Klain, Biden's incoming chief of staff; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Dr. Michael Osterholm, coronavirus adviser to Biden. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Preempted by coverage of the Masters golf tournament. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senate candidate in Georgia; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Legal analysts Kenneth Starr and Laurence Tribe. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.