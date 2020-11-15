NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 10 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2-5 rushing in loss to Bills

SEASON 2-5 rushing in 1 game

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4-33 receiving in loss to Raiders

SEASON 33-357 receiving, 1 TD in 8 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 3-17 rushing, 9-65 receiving in loss to Giants

SEASON 35-168 rushing, 34-248 receiving in 6 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Falcons

SEASON 3 tackles in 3 games

S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 11 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Giants

SEASON 28 tackles, 1 sack in 8 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 5 tackles in victory over Buccaneers

SEASON 47 tackles, 2 sacks in 8 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 7 tackles in loss to Packers

SEASON 40 tackles, 1 sack in 7 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

THURSDAY No statistics compiled

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Ravens

SEASON 12 tackles in 9 games

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles in victory over 49ers

SEASON 3 tackles in 4 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles, 1/2 sack in victory over Lions

SEASON 15 tackles, 1/2 sack in 8 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 1 sack in victory over Jets

SEASON 25 tackles, 11/2 sacks in 8 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 24-37.7 net avg. in 8 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)

WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Detroit/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.