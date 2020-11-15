NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 10 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2-5 rushing in loss to Bills
SEASON 2-5 rushing in 1 game
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4-33 receiving in loss to Raiders
SEASON 33-357 receiving, 1 TD in 8 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 3-17 rushing, 9-65 receiving in loss to Giants
SEASON 35-168 rushing, 34-248 receiving in 6 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Falcons
SEASON 3 tackles in 3 games
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 11 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Giants
SEASON 28 tackles, 1 sack in 8 games
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 5 tackles in victory over Buccaneers
SEASON 47 tackles, 2 sacks in 8 games
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 7 tackles in loss to Packers
SEASON 40 tackles, 1 sack in 7 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
THURSDAY No statistics compiled
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Ravens
SEASON 12 tackles in 9 games
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles in victory over 49ers
SEASON 3 tackles in 4 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4 tackles, 1/2 sack in victory over Lions
SEASON 15 tackles, 1/2 sack in 8 games
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 6 tackles, 1 sack in victory over Jets
SEASON 25 tackles, 11/2 sacks in 8 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 24-37.7 net avg. in 8 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Detroit/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.