Week 10 capsules

Jaguars at Packers

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 13 1/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 4-2; Packers beat Jaguars 27-23, Sept. 11, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(27) 98.9RUSH126.6 (10)

(18) 251.6PASS269.2 (8)

(21) 350.5YARDS395.8 (7)

(26) 22.4POINTS31.6 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(27) 138.1RUSH111.0 (12)

(28) 280.0PASS234.4 (13)

(31) 418.1YARDS345.4 (11)

(31) 30.9POINTS25.5 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Jacksonville rookie quarterback Jake Luton made his first career start last week and went 26 of 38 for 304 yards with 1 TD run and 1 TD pass. He became the first player since at least 1950 to have at least 300 yards passing, 25 completions and 1 rushing TD in his first career start.

Washington at Lions

Noon

LINE -- Lions by 3

SERIES -- Washington leads 31-14; Washington beat Lions 19-16, Nov. 24, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASHI.VS.LIONS (RK)

(29) 92.2RUSH101.1 (24)

(26) 214.1PASS257.9 (15)

(30) 306.3YARDS359.0 (20)

(30) 19.1POINTS24.6 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASHI.VS.LIONS (RK)

(23) 128.6RUSH148.1 (30)

(1) 185.6PASS243.9 (18)

(5) 314.2YARDS392.0 (24)

(11) 23.5POINTS30.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions QB Matthew Stafford is not set up to have a good day. He has thrown 3 INTs over the last two games, and is missing his most dangerous target in WR Kenny Golladay. He also is going against the NFL's No. 1 defense against the pass and a defensive line that can get to the QB.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Buccaneers by 6 1/2

SERIES -- Panthers lead 24-16; Buccaneers beat Panthers 31-17, Sept. 20, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(30) 92.1RUSH109.9 (18)

(16) 256.9PASS259.3 (11)

(22) 349.0YARDS369.2 (15)

(9) 27.8POINTS23.3 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(1) 77.9RUSH115.0 (13)

(14) 235.0PASS246.8 (20)

(4) 312.9YARDS361.8 (17)

(9) 22.6POINTS25.1 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH A couple of Carolina receivers are putting up numbers. Curtis Samuel has 4 TDs in his last three games, when he has caught 19 of his 20 targets for 184 yards. Robby Anderson is fourth in the NFL in yards receiving (751) and tied for third in receptions (60).

Texans at Browns

Noon

LINE -- Browns by 4

SERIES -- Texans lead 7-3; Texans beat Browns 29-13, Dec. 2, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(31) 87.6RUSH150.0 (5)

(6) 280.8PASS196.8 (29)

(16) 368.4YARDS346.8 (24)

(21) 24.1POINTS25.8 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(32) 159.5RUSH106.8 (11)

(22) 256.2PASS264.6 (24)

(30) 415.7YARDS371.4 (20)

(29) 30.2POINTS29.6 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Houston LB Zach Cunningham is quietly having a solid 2020. He has 7 tackles or more in each game this season. He had an interception return for a score the last time the Texans played the Browns in 2018, a 29-13 Texans' victory.

Eagles at Giants

Noon

LINE -- Eagles by 4

SERIES -- Eagles lead 88-85-2; Eagles beat Giants 22-21, Oct. 22, 2020

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.GIANTS (RK)

(13) 118.6RUSH106.0 (21)

(27) 211.4PASS192.2 (30)

(27) 330.0YARDS298.2 (31)

(24) 23.2POINTS18.7 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.GIANTS (RK)

(24) 130.8RUSH94.8 (6)

(4) 209.4PASS265.2 (25)

(10) 340.2YARDS360.0 (15)

(18) 25.6POINTS24.3 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles have a defender who can disrupt this game by his lonesome. DE Brandon Graham had a sack, forced fumble and recovery against Dallas in the Eagles' last game. He had a sack and forced fumble against the Giants during a 22-21 victory in October.

Chargers at Dolphins

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Dolphins by 1 1/2

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 18-16; Chargers beat Dolphins 30-10, Sept. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(8) 135.6RUSH97.1 (28)

(5) 284.4PASS225.8 (23)

(2) 420.0YARDS322.9 (28)

(17) 25.6POINTS27.8 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(15) 118.2RUSH131.8 (26)

(16) 240.2PASS252.5 (21)

(14) 358.4YARDS384.3 (22)

(21) 27.0POINTS20.1 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH The matchup between Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is just the seventh in the NFL since 1967 involving two rookie starting QBs who were taken in the top six picks of the draft. Tagovailoa went fifth, and Herbert was picked sixth in April.

Bills at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Cardinals by 3

SERIES -- Bills lead 7-4; Bills beat Cardinals 33-18, Sept. 25, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.CARDINALS (RK)

(25) 100.3RUSH162.9 (2)

(7) 277.0PASS259.1 (12)

(12) 377.3YARDS422.0 (1)

(14) 26.9POINTS29.2 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.CARDINALS (RK)

(21) 125.9RUSH126.1 (22)

(15) 239.0PASS244.0 (19)

(18) 364.9YARDS370.1 (19)

(19) 25.9POINTS22.5 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Arizona's Kyler Murray and Buffalo's Josh Allen are the only QBs in the NFL who have thrown for at least 15 TDs and run for at least 5 this season. Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins and Buffalo's Stefon Diggs are two of the three receivers with at least 60 catches and at least 700 yards receiving this year.

Broncos at Raiders

3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Raiders by 31/2

SERIES -- Raiders lead 65-54-2; Broncos beat Raiders 16-15, Dec. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(16) 111.6RUSH131.2 (9)

(24) 225.0PASS240.4 (19)

(26) 336.6YARDS371.6 (14)

(27) 21.8POINTS27.2 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(18) 119.5RUSH118.5 (16)

(17) 240.9PASS267.1(26)

(16) 360.4YARDS385.6 (23)

(22) 27.1POINTS28.6 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos rookie WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are coming off their most productive game. Jeudy set career highs with 7 catches for 125 yards and a TD at Atlanta. Hamler did, too, with 6 catches for 75 yards. Jeudy and Hamler are the first wide receivers ever selected with the Broncos' first two draft picks.

Bengals at Steelers

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Steelers by 7

SERIES -- Steelers lead 66-35; Steelers beat Bengals 16-10, Nov. 24, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(23) 101.2RUSH109.0 (19)

(10) 260.6PASS232.0 (22)

(17) 361.8YARDS341.0 (25)

(20) 24.2POINTS29.4 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(29) 144.2RUSH102.8 (9)

(23) 256.6PASS214.6 (5)

(26) 400.8YARDS317.4 (6)

(20) 26.8POINTS20.1 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals QB Joe Burrow is having an excellent rookie season, but this is a tough matchup. Pittsburgh has made life rough for rookie quarterbacks, compiling a 24-4 record against them since 2004.

Seahawks at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 2 1/2

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 24-20; Rams beat Seahawks 28-12, Dec. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.RAMS (RK)

(14) 116.9RUSH137.8 (7)

(1) 298.1PASS258.6 (13)

(3) 415.0YARDS396.4 (6)

(1) 34.2POINTS24.1 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.RAMS (RK)

(4) 93.6RUSH94.8 (5)

(32) 362.1PASS197.1 (2)

(32) 455.7YARDS291.9 (2)

(30) 30.4POINTS19.0 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Seattle has the worst pass defense in the league, giving up 362.1 yards per game through the air. Three quarterbacks have thrown for more than 400 yards against Seattle this season, including Josh Allen's 415 yards last week. The Rams have the No. 13 passing offense at 258.6 ypg.

49ers at Saints

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Saints by 10

SERIES -- 49ers lead 49-26-2; 49ers beat Saints 48-46, Dec. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(12) 119.0RUSH121.6 (11)

(17) 255.0PASS268.5 (9)

(13) 374.0YARDS390.1 (9)

(18) 25.0POINTS30.5 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(10) 106.2RUSH80.2 (2)

(8) 218.4PASS231.4 (12)

(7) 324.6YARDS311.6 (3)

(10) 23.0POINTS25.0 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers WR Richie James Jr. had 184 yards receiving and 1 TD last week. He had 3 catches for at least 40 yards in that game, becoming the first player since Tyreek Hill in 2017 to do that in a game and the first 49ers player to do it since Jerry Rice in 1995.

Ravens at Patriots

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Ravens by 7

SERIES -- Patriots lead 10-4; Ravens beat Patriots 37-20, Nov. 3, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(1) 170.1RUSH159.6 (4)

(31) 176.9PASS202.2 (28)

(23) 347.0YARDS361.8 (17)

(8) 28.4POINTS20.8 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(8) 101.8RUSH131.0 (25)

(10) 223.1PASS221.9 (9)

(8) 324.9YARDS352.9 (12)

(1) 17.8POINTS24.2 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens special teams do not get enough credit for their success. K Justin Tucker is 15 for 16 on field goals this season. His 90.9% career success rate is the best in NFL history. P Sam Koch has played in a franchise-record 232 games. This season, he's averaging 45 yards per punt with a 42.3 net. He's put 13 inside the 20.

MONDAY NIGHT

Vikings at Bears

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Vikings by 3

SERIES -- Vikings lead 60-56-2; Bears beat Vikings 21-19, Dec. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.BEARS (RK)

(3) 160.4RUSH82.3 (32)

(25) 221.6PASS235.4 (21)

(11) 382.0YARDS317.7 (29)

(12) 27.1POINTS19.8 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.BEARS (RK)

(20) 125.0RUSH116.9 (14)

(30) 287.9PASS218.2 (7)

(29) 412.9YARDS335.1 (9)

(25) 29.2POINTS21.1 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has 478 yards and 6 TDs from scrimmage over the last two weeks. He leads the NFL with 858 rushing yards despite missing a game to a groin injury. Cook has only 86 yards on 34 rushes in three career games against the Bears, having missed three other matchups due to injuries