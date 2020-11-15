Nonprofit makeover

Elissia and Ever Williams and Evette Pickerson with their mother, Andrea Williams

Immerse Arkansas celebrated the start of a renovation and expansion project to its headquarters Oct. 16.

The nonprofit serves young people from 14 to 24 who have experienced crises. The project will expand the space by adding a second floor for office and meeting spaces. When completed, the youth will have access to -- among other things -- life skills classes, a teaching kitchen, an art space and personal mailboxes and lockers.

Guests were welcomed by founder Eric Gilmore, who also spoke about the project. Speakers included Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Sheriff Eric Higgins.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1115new/]

Afterward, attendees were invited to enjoy a box lunch and to take a ceremonial swing with a sledgehammer to an inner wall of the building.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins