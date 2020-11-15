State beer brewers deliver in 2019

Arkansas beer-makers brewed 16% more beer in 2019 than in the year before, with one brewing company still making up nearly 35% of the state's total production

According to information provided by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the state's brewers reported production of 40,818 barrels of suds in 2019, up from 35,193 barrels in 2018. A barrel of beer contains 31 gallons.

During the period, 26,189 barrels were made by breweries operating under small brewery permits, while 19,194 barrels were produced by the same type of permit holders in 2018. For 2019, Arkansas beer-makers operating under microbrewery/restaurant permits made 14,630 barrels, down from 15,999 in 2o18, mostly because of the closing of Apple Blossom Brewery in Fayetteville, which produced 607 barrels in 2018.

Lost Forty Brewery in Little Rock was once again the state's largest beer producer, making 14,238 barrels in 2019, down slightly from 14,250 the previous year. The company's production made up nearly 35% of the state's total. Lost Forty operates under a microbrewery/restaurant permit and its production makes up nearly all of the state's production total in that category.

John Beachwood, a Lost Forty partner, said the company ran into some production problems during the last half of 2019 that resulted in some quality control issues as well as shortages of certain beer offerings, but those issues have all be sorted out, and he predicted a 5% to 6% increase in production for this year.

He said while the covid-19 outbreak has harmed keg and restaurant sales, customers are buying six-packs at retail and liquor stores, resulting in more beer being sold overall.

The company was named Mid-Sized Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival in October. The event has been held since 1982 and is organized by the Brewers Association, a not-for-profit educational and trade organization.

Rogers-based Ozark Beer Co. was the state's second-largest producer in 2019 with 5,003 barrels, followed by third place Bike Rack Brewing of Bentonville with total production of 3,783 barrels, Core Brewing and Distilling of Springdale with 3,468 barrels in fourth place and Flyway Brewing Co. of North Little Rock with 2,362 barrels.

Russ McDonough, also a partner with Lost Forty, said 2019 overall was a good year for Arkansas' brewers but 2020 has been a challenge. He noted most small craft breweries don't have the luxury of established retail and liquor store sales, and rely heavily on their taproom and keg sales to restaurants.

He said those segments pretty much ground to a halt in March when covid-19 struck the country, and social distancing and capacity regulations in those areas since have hindered sales. McDonough predicted most of the state's craft breweries will weather the covid-19 storm, as long as a vaccine is available soon.

Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association said at the end of 2019 there were 8,275 craft breweries of all types in operation in the U.S. During 2019, 942 craft breweries opened and 294 closed. For the year, breweries around the nation produced 26.3 million barrels or around 4% growth, increasing craft beer's market share to 13.6% by volume. The retail value of craft beer for 2019 was estimated at $29.3 billion, about 25% market share.

Watson said the nation saw slower growth in 2019, but it did enjoy some expansion in select, less mature markets, like Arkansas.

He said brewers are facing real challenges as covid-19 continues to grip the country. He said breweries have lost sales in kegs to restaurants and bars, and vital sales in their own taprooms. He said those that have been able to shift to retail sales are feeling the least pain currently, but all craft breweries are struggling to survive.

"It will be a challenging winter in some spaces," Watson said.