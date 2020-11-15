State reports 874 new covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Arkansas reported 874 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, the smallest increase in almost two weeks and a sharp reduction from Saturday's 1,848 reported new cases.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 707 were classified as confirmed and 167 as probable, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Pulaski County led in terms of new cases, with 136, followed by Benton County with 62.

The number of active cases in Arkansas fell slightly, by 22, to 16,531. It was the first time in 12 days that the number of active cases reported by the state fell from the day before.

"We had significant testing and lower numbers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. "This is part of weekend lag but I am grateful for all who follow the guidelines and are making a difference. Let’s stay strong and together."

Twenty-four additional deaths raised the state's toll to 2,183.

Since the start of the pandemic, Arkansas has reported a total of 133,040 confirmed and probable coronavirus infections.

Data on hospitalizations showed an increase of 18 patients, for a total of 830 people receiving treatment in medical facilities. The number of patients on a ventilator fell by five, to 116.

