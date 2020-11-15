Stopping Sanders a Niners’ priority

As they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints today, the San Francisco 49ers are setting their sights on their former player, Emmanuel Sanders (center). Sanders, who has 30 catches for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns, has helped the Saints win five in a row. (AP/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS — With a slew of big plays including touchdowns receiving and throwing, Emmanuel Sanders was a big reason the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a 48-46 shootout victory against the Saints in the Superdome less than one year ago.

“I’m always going to remember that game,” Sanders said. “That game was probably the greatest game I’ve played in. Obviously, I’ve played in Super Bowls and whatever. But just from an offensive, play-calling standpoint of two coaches going at it like it’s [the] Madden [video game], it was unbelievable to be a part of and to watch.”

Now Sanders is on the other side of the rematch on the same field, which would seem fortunate for him, given how both teams’ 2020 seasons have gone so far.

The 49ers (4-5) have been plagued by injuries and have an uphill climb to return to the playoffs only one season after advancing all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Saints (6-2) have won five in a row — the latest a 38-3 demolition of Tampa Bay — and sit atop the NFC South as they aim to win the division a fourth consecutive year.

Sanders has contributed to New Orleans’ success with 30 catches for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns. And the Saints are glad they don’t have to defend him anymore, because last year, “He was a pain in the butt,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said.

Sanders had seven catches for 157 yards receiving against New Orleans last December, including a 75-yard touchdown in which he fell backward while making a catch on a deep throw, quickly sprang to his feet and broke a tackle to get to the end zone. He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert after taking a toss on a reverse.

“He’s one of those real smart football guys,” Payton said. “He can track the ball down the field. Hopefully, we can find him some of those explosive plays as we move forward.”

San Francisco returns to the dome without two other stars from last year’s meeting who are now injured: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle.

The Niners also are dealing with injuries on defense, including to cornerback Richard Sherman and defensive end Nick Bosa, which won’t make stopping Sanders any easier.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge going against him, just knowing that what he did for us last year and obviously seeing what he’s done on tape this year,” Niners linebacker Fred Warner said.

Sanders’ confidence in the Saints’ chances is evident in his description of a text he described sending to 49ers receivers coach Wes Welker.

“I told him, ‘We’re about to kick y’all [butt],’ ” Sanders recalled. “I want to kick their [butt] and then after the game we can hug it out.”

Incidentally, Sanders’ touchdown pass against New Orleans was the second of his NFL career. Perhaps another is in store before too long, given Payton’s penchant for drawing up creative plays.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Sanders said. “We might have some tricks up our sleeve.”