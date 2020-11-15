POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to Little Rock drug arrest

Little Rock police arrested a man on multiple drug charges Friday night after stopping him in a stolen vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Dameian Ingram, 38, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. near Asher Avenue and Washington Street, the report said. Police reported finding marijuana, methamphetamine, comethazine and a handgun in the vehicle.

Ingram was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $35,000 bond.

He is charged with felony theft by receiving, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of comethazine with purpose, felony simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license.